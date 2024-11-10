WHAT IF...? Season 3 First Look Reveals A Mjolnir Wielding Storm; Trailer Relase Date Confirmed

Yesterday evening, at D23 Brazil, Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios, presented a special reel of Marvel Animation's upcoming shows.

Those in attendance were fortunate enough to see an exclusive trailer and poster celebrating the third and final season of What If...? The culmination of the adventure through time and space, season three sees classic characters making unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU.

Traversing genres, bigger spectacles and new characters, the series launches on December 22, while the trailer has been confirmed to be released online tomorrow, November 11.

The poster - which can be seen below - features a heap of Variants, including Arishem, White Vision, Agatha Harkness, multiple Watchers, the returning Kahhori, and a Storm who is wielding Mjolnir. As a result, What If...? will mark the first time an X-Men character has crossed paths with other MCU characters.

The crowd also got a sneak peek at Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, a new, original, animated series that streams beginning January 29, 2025, follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

Nothing has been released online for that one, though the trailer was the same one shown at Anaheim's D23 earlier this year.

Finally, Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio surprised fans when they hit the stage to share details and a special look at Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, which launches on Disney+ March 4, 2025.

Again, a trailer shown at multiple events this year played for fans but hasn't been shared online. In the series, Cox plays a blind lawyer with heightened abilities who’s fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk, played by D’Onofrio, pursues his own political endeavours in New York.

You can take a closer look at what's to come in What If...? season 3 below.