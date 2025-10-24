BLACK HOLE Netflix Series Adaptation From I SAW THE TV GLOW Director Jane Schoenbrun In The Works

BLACK HOLE Netflix Series Adaptation From I SAW THE TV GLOW Director Jane Schoenbrun In The Works

Netflix and I Saw The TV Glow director Jane Schoenbrun are set to adapt what many consider to be one of the best graphic novels of all time, Charles Burns' Black Hole...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 24, 2025 10:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Netflix
Source: Deadline

Netflix has given a straight-to-series order for an adaptation of Charles Burns’ bestselling graphic novel, Black Hole. The project is also being developed by New Regency, with Plan B and Erin Levy (Good American Family) on board as executive producers.

I Saw The TV Glow filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun will write and direct.

Originally published as a 12-issue comic book series back in 1995, Black Hole surged in popularity when it was collected in graphic novel form in 2005. The '70s-set story focuses on a group of teenagers who undergo bizarre physical mutations after contracting a sexually-transmitted disease known as "The Bug."

The official logline reads: "There’s an old myth that haunts the seemingly perfect small town of Roosevelt: if you have sex too young, you’ll contract the “bug,” a virus that literally turns you into a “monster” from your worst nightmares. Absurd, right? That’s what Chris always assumed, until, after one reckless night at the beginning of senior year, she finds herself infected. Now she’ll be cast out to the woods to live with the other infected, where a chilling, new threat emerges: a serial killer who’s hunting them one-by-one."

There have been a number of previous attempts to adapt Black Hole for the screen, including a 2006 movie that had Alexandre Aja set to direct, with Neil Gaiman and Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary attached to adapt the screenplay for Paramount Pictures, MTV Films, and Plan B. David Fincher boarded the project in 2008, before leaving to focus on his adaptation of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. The project was then revived in 2018 with Rick Famuyiwa attached to write and direct, but nothing ever came of it.

Burns explained how he came up with the idea for the story during a 2017 interview with Vulture.

"I was doing some shorter stories that kinda dealt with the whole idea of a disease or plague, this kind of teen plague. The idea was kinda bouncing around in my head for a while. For a while, I had a syndicated weekly comic strip, and I had a story that kind of touches on that whole idea of the plague, or teenagers with some disease that’s manifesting itself. I think it was just something that I realized I had been contemplating, thinking about, and wanted to get into it, and dig deeper."

Any Black Hole fans out there? What do you make of this news? Let us know in the comments section.

MONSTER Season 4 Starring Ella Beatty As Lizzie Borden Begins Production; ED GEIN's Charlie Hunnam To Return
Related:

MONSTER Season 4 Starring Ella Beatty As Lizzie Borden Begins Production; ED GEIN's Charlie Hunnam To Return
WEDNESDAY Season 2 Image Reveals First Look At JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Star Lady Gaga As Rosaline Rotwood
Recommended For You:

WEDNESDAY Season 2 Image Reveals First Look At JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Star Lady Gaga As Rosaline Rotwood

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SirReginald
SirReginald - 10/24/2025, 10:02 AM
Sounds sexual.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 10/24/2025, 10:21 AM
@SirReginald - nice.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 10/24/2025, 10:05 AM
Man it was a slog to get through “I Saw the TV Glow”.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/24/2025, 10:12 AM
@FrankenDad - “.Glow TV the Saw I” through get to slog a was it Woman

IYKYK
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/24/2025, 2:13 PM
@Lisa89 - IDK🧐
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/24/2025, 10:14 AM
Just ... WTF?!
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 10/24/2025, 10:45 AM
I hope they unpack the metaphor of mutation: teenage alienation in a subtle way. It was a good read back-in-the-day, and Burns' artwork is always a winner.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 10/24/2025, 10:48 AM
Would make a great double-bill with Daniel Clowes' 'Ghost World.'
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/24/2025, 10:48 AM
I haven't read this... should I?
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 10/24/2025, 10:55 AM
@MarkCassidy - Superlative black & white art coupled with a teased-out storyline that's never fully 'on the nose', basically, if you ever felt like an outsider/freak growing up - this nails that emotional state.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/24/2025, 11:00 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - I'd say that's something most people can relate to 😂 I'll check it out.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/24/2025, 11:26 AM
@MarkCassidy - It's What If X-Men were a Fantagraphics book.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/24/2025, 11:47 AM
@ObserverIO @MarkCassidy - It's What If David Cronenberg made Dazed and Confused.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/24/2025, 11:02 AM
Cool!!.

I haven’t seen Schoenbrun’s work as of yet but the premise for this sounds interesting imo.

Anyway , I’ll definitely give this show a shot & even try to read the graphic novel.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/24/2025, 11:48 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Schoenbrun's definitely not for everyone, but ISTTVG was a trip. That said, I kinda hope they tone down their visual style a little on this one. A moody black and white vibe like Ed Wood would fit it perfectly.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/24/2025, 11:37 AM
Hyped for this. I always thought Cronenberg could make a meal of this, but I guess that would have been a little on the nose. Schoenbrun is an excellent choice. Their whole oeuvre is basically weird shit and teenage isolation, so this is a bullseye.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 10/24/2025, 12:30 PM
@Clintthahamster - I liked I Saw quite a bit but Jane falls into a trap late in the movie where all the underlying messages are dumped into a massive monologue.

That was disappointing because for so much of it, you could read it so many different ways depending on your POV.

Overall I liked it and own the A24 release which is pretty cool.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/24/2025, 12:57 PM
@thedrudo - Yeah, there was definitely a tonal shift in the third act, but overall, I was way into it. Brigette Lundy-Paine (who's Jack Haven now, who knew?) and Justice Smith were both excellent.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/24/2025, 1:22 PM

This is why teenagers should never go to a Gusto retro rage.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/24/2025, 1:38 PM
This book freaked me out as as a young teen. Something about the art style just creeped me out.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder