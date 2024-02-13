STRANGER THINGS Star Feels Final Season Would Benefit From More Characters Being Killed Off

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) has echoed the sentiments of a lot of fans, and believes that the fifth and final season of Stranger Things should be more ruthless with its main characters...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 13, 2024
With one more season of Stranger Things to go, we're sure to lose at least one major character before the end... right?

Over the course of its 4-season run, the phenomenally successful sci-fi/horror series has killed off a few supporting players, and while these individuals were certainly well-liked - Shannon Purser’s Barb in season 1 and Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson in Season 4, for example - the show's core heroes have (so far) managed to avoid being taken out by the various horrors of the Upside-Down.

This is not to suggest that they've all emerged unscathed (just ask Sadie Sink's Max), but the series has been accused of playing it a bit safe, and it seems some of the cast members would agree.

While appearing at a panel at Mega Con Orlando, Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) was asked what changes, if any, he would make to the show.

“It might sound messed up, but we should kill more people,” Matarazzo responded. “This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher, like at any moment, any of these kids can kick it. I feel like we’re all too safe.”

Back in 2022, Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley) said something similar in relation to her own character potentially getting a noble send-off in the upcoming fifth and final season.

“I would love to die and get my hero’s moment,” she told Rolling Stone. “I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away.”

We don't necessarily want to see any of these guys meet their maker, but nor do we see everyone making it to the end of the final season, so Hawke might just get her wish!

Season 5 of Stranger Things is expected to consist of eight episodes, with the first confirmed to be titled "The Crawl". No premiere date has been announced, but the show was set to return to our screens early next year prior to the delay. It may still arrive before the end of next year, but there's a slim chance it won't be ready until 2026.

Filming recently resumed after the strikes were resolved, and you can check out a behind-the-scenes photo of the cast below.

In the season 4 finale, Eleven and her friends managed to defeat the evil entity known as Vecna, but at great cost. Eddie was killed (there's been some speculation that he might return, but we're not buying it), and Max was left blind, broken and in a coma.

Vecna - who was ultimately revealed to be the deranged Henry Creel - was vanquished, but It was only a temporary victory, as the concluding moments of the episode confirmed that dark forces in the Upside-down are amassing for what will almost certainly be a massive final battle.

Are you up to date with Stranger Things? If so, what do you hope to see from this final season?

UnderpantsGnome - 2/13/2024, 10:17 AM
I'd benefit if they all got killed off
lazlodaytona - 2/13/2024, 11:13 AM
@UnderpantsGnome - that'd work for me!
WhatIfRickJames - 2/13/2024, 10:18 AM
Wholeheartedly agree. Kill a bunch of them.
lazlodaytona - 2/13/2024, 11:14 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - end the show with the leads being killed. That would be ballsy.
UrbanTheEmcee - 2/13/2024, 10:22 AM
Been saying this. They only write new characters to kill them off.
F*ck Barb, justice for Eddie and Bob.
Origame - 2/13/2024, 10:28 AM
?si=YsbXAj1-ldviTf40
Slotherin - 2/13/2024, 10:34 AM
It would help the stakes and all... As someone else pointed out they only seem to kill new characters.
lazlodaytona - 2/13/2024, 11:13 AM
I made it through one season. It was alright. Couldn't get passed season 2 episode 1. I was done with this show. I Will never understand the popularity of it.

Are you all still into it or has the nostalgia worn out?
WhatIfRickJames - 2/13/2024, 11:16 AM
@lazlodaytona - the show is basically a snapshot of my childhood so the nostalgia is high, last season especially
HammerLegFoot - 2/13/2024, 11:21 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - Geez you are old
lazlodaytona - 2/13/2024, 11:23 AM
@HammerLegFoot - hey! I grew up in the 80s as a kid :D
mountainman - 2/13/2024, 11:23 AM
@lazlodaytona - The second season was the worst one by far. And the nostalgia is still strong, but the show isn’t as good as all the hype it gets. I’m just sticking with it out of habit at this point.
HammerLegFoot - 2/13/2024, 11:24 AM
@lazlodaytona - lol I came right at the end in 88
UnderpantsGnome - 2/13/2024, 11:24 AM
@lazlodaytona - my brain switched off at season 3.

First 2 seasons ended with the bald girl holding her hand out and screaming the badguy away...

Season 3 they beat the badguy with a [frick]ing sing-a-long... 🤣🤣🤣
Scarilian - 2/13/2024, 11:26 AM
@lazlodaytona -
I enjoyed some of the horror factor early on, then the monster designs and horror concepts. Now though it just feels kinda stale and they've made the main villain of the entire show just a disfigured/warped human.
WhatIfRickJames - 2/13/2024, 11:34 AM
@HammerLegFoot - of course I’m old, I’m Rick James bitch
Scarilian - 2/13/2024, 11:24 AM
Eleven and Will have a connection to the Upsidown that needs to be severed and killing off them would make the final season feel like it's actually the final season, because those two were the foundation of the story being told when it started.

Jonathan has unfortunately been treated poorly the past season so I expect he's just around for a heroic act to protect Nancy at which point it frees her up to get back with Steve who has now matured as a character.

Argyle has kinda just been there and feels like he's here to be killed off by a monster.

Robin's whole rushed relationship with a brand new character, Vickie, along with her generally being paired with Steve makes me imagine they intend to kill off Robin.

Murray going out with a blaze of glory seems about right for his character, finally having his theories be proved real and with the potential for retaliation from the human factors in the story.

Joyce has always felt like a character where tragedy happens around her, but in this case I think it's going to happen to her considering the amount of times they've baited Jim dying they couldn't kill Jim.

Sam is the last aspect of the Nina Project left to be cleared up, killing him off would provide a finality.

So, ideally:
• Eleven
• Will
• Jonathan
• Argyle
• Robin
• Murray
• Joyce
• Sam Owens

Leaving the group as:
• Mike
• Max (Who will be recovering and support Mike mentally)
• Lucas
• Erica
• Dustin
• Suzie
• Jim
• Steve
• Nancy

I don't imagine the creators actually having the balls to do the homosexual endings they have been teasing with certain characters so killing them off seems an easy way to avoid that, though naturally would fall into the 'bury your gays' trope.
Order66 - 2/13/2024, 11:28 AM
How about no.

