The Final Season Of STRANGER THINGS Officially Begins Production With First BTS Photos

Following a significant delay thanks to the Hollywood strikes, cameras are finally rolling on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, and Netflix has shared some official behind-the-scenes photos...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 09, 2024 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Stranger Things
Source: Via FearHQ

After a series of set-backs, the fifth and final season of Netflix's incredibly popular '80s throwback sci-fi horror series, Stranger Things, has officially entered production.

Cameras were all set to roll last year when the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes forced a significant delay, but the streamer has now announced that filming is underway.

We also have our first official look at season 5 via a production still featuring the entire returning cast.

The image features Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), and David Harbour (Jim Hopper).

A second photo with Joe Keery and Maya Hawke was also posted.

Several new cast members joined for this final run, including Terminator star Linda Hamilton, but they don't appear to be in the shot.

Season 5 of Stranger Things is expected to consist of eight episodes, with the first confirmed to be titled "The Crawl". No premiere date has been announced, but the show was set to return to our screens early next year prior to the delay. It may still arrive before the end of next year, but there's a slim chance it won't be ready until 2026.

During a recent interview, executive producer/director Shawn Levy was asked about the delay and whether the show's cast noticeably ageing is a concern.

"We’ve already watched the cast of our show grow up in the public eye, and between 12 and 22, every human being changes profoundly," he responded. "This passage of time is definitely not helping. That being said, our hair and makeup and wardrobe department are pretty exceptional, using costumes and wigs and makeup. The ’80s are also our friends in returning these young adult actors to their iconic Hawkins characters. So we’re going to use all of the tools available to us. And I know our cast is as eager to get back to work as the rest of us."

Since the events of the show play out over a much shorter time period than the seven years (can you believe it?) it's been on the air, the actors have been playing younger than they actually are for a while at this stage. However, it did become more noticeable for certain characters during the most recent season.

In the season 4 finale, Eleven and her friends managed to defeat the evil entity known as Vecna, but at great cost. Eddie was killed (there's been some speculation that he might return, but we're not buying it), and Max was left blind, broken and in a coma.

Vecna - who was ultimately revealed to be the deranged Henry Creel - was vanquished, but It was only a temporary victory, as the concluding moments of the episode confirmed that dark forces in the Upside-down are amassing for what will almost certainly be a massive final battle.

Are you up to date with Stranger Things? If so, what do you hope to see from this final season?

HegoD - 1/9/2024, 12:34 PM
Kaitlyn Dever is cast as Abby in The Last of Us TV series

https://variety.com/2024/tv/news/last-of-us-season-2-cast-kaitlyn-dever-abby-1235866127/
TheVisionary25 - 1/9/2024, 12:40 PM
@HegoD - interesting since she was the popular fancast for Ellie

Makes me wonder if they are going for a dark mirror thing even more in this with Bella’s Ellie
MotherGooseUPus - 1/9/2024, 12:42 PM
@HegoD - is that a good thing? i never played the games but LOVED S1. All i know is Abby is supposed to be a badass bitch
kg8817 - 1/9/2024, 12:50 PM
@MotherGooseUPus -I’m no gamer but played both…she’s a pretty girl so maybe the gamer fanbois won’t be as toxic with her as they were with Ellie.

As for for the character? Abby is WAY more than a badass bitch. I hope this girl is ready for what’s gonna happen to her. No spoilers but damn, stay unspoiled.
CoHost - 1/9/2024, 1:40 PM
@HegoD - My pick for Anna in a live action Frozen remake.
slickrickdesigns - 1/9/2024, 12:35 PM
MBB better enjoy this last season as Stranger Things is the best thing she’s been a part of in her whole career. Inola Holmes is probably her second best and I don’t even know what her purpose is in Godzilla movies. After that I couldn’t name another thing she’s been in.
Usernametaken - 1/9/2024, 12:37 PM
I hope this last season will be better than the 4th and the series won't end as a bitter disappointment.
HammerLegFoot - 1/9/2024, 12:39 PM
@Usernametaken - Game of Thrones anyone
mountainman - 1/9/2024, 1:00 PM
@Usernametaken - The 4th season was miles better than seasons 2 and 3.
MotherGooseUPus - 1/9/2024, 1:47 PM
@mountainman -
S1
S4
S3
S2
mountainman - 1/9/2024, 1:52 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - My man you just posted my exact season ranking. Great minds…
MotherGooseUPus - 1/9/2024, 12:45 PM
Ive loved this show. will miss it when its gone. just hope they end on a solid note unlike some other shows....
kg8817 - 1/9/2024, 12:51 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Same here man. Just loved everything about it, and going to be sad when it’s gone. But I’m ready for the story to be finished.
MotherGooseUPus - 1/9/2024, 1:47 PM
@kg8817 - agreed. even S2 which was the worst, imo, is still better than 90% of the Disney+ shows and alot of other garbage on Netflix and Prime.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/9/2024, 12:48 PM
people watch this trash?
TheVisionary25 - 1/9/2024, 12:49 PM
Sweet , looking forward to seeing how they wrap it up and hopefully it’s done well!!.

This might be an unpopular opinion but I have liked the last 2 seasons of the show moreso then the first 2…

ST Ranking (favorite to least)
1. S3/S4
2. S1
3.S2
HulkisHoly - 1/9/2024, 12:49 PM
Personally I think every season has been good minus season 2.
Im hopeful this last season will be good. I just hope the CG they use to de-age the teens looks good 😬
DocSpock - 1/9/2024, 12:55 PM

Great goofy show.

I look forward to an epic finish.
TheLobster - 1/9/2024, 1:04 PM
All my homies hate Noah Schnapp tbh
marvel72 - 1/9/2024, 1:12 PM
I don't think I have finished the last season.
dracula - 1/9/2024, 1:12 PM
Honestly havent been able to watch the show since i finished season 3

Erica just ruined it for me.

I tried rewatching the show before season 4 came out, but after i watch season 2, I just cant bring myself to watch season 3, despite knowing its better than season 2. Erica was just so annoying
kylo0607 - 1/9/2024, 1:17 PM
OT:

Jon Favreau directing The Mandalorian film.

Let's go!
marvel72 - 1/9/2024, 1:28 PM
@kylo0607 - it might be alright, the first two seasons were good but season 3 wasn't.
santoanderson - 1/9/2024, 1:35 PM
Four twenty-something actors with five o’clock shadows and receding hairlines: “10th grade sucks. Do you guys wanna play D&D this weekend?”

