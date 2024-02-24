THE OLD GUARD 2 Finished Filming Over A Year Ago, When Will It Be Released By Netflix?

According to The Old Guard 2's Matthias Schoenaerts, filming on the Charlize Theron-led sequel wrapped over a year ago but that project was conspicuously absent from the streamer's 2024 promotional video.

By MarkJulian - Feb 24, 2024 10:02 AM EST
Source: Collider

Not too long ago, Netflix released a sizzle reel for all the big projects that will hit the streamer in 2024. One conspicuously absent project was the Charlize Theron-led sequel to The Old Guard.

The 2020 film is based on a 2017 comic with the same name from Greg Rucka and  Leandro Fernández.

The first film was something of a surprise hit as its viewership numbers were (at the time) among the top 10 most-successful original launches in the platform's history. It was also favorably reviewed by critics, receiving an 80% Rotten Tomatoes approval rating, with an average aggregate score of 3.7 out of 5.

Recently, Collider caught up with Matthias Schoenaerts, who portrays Booker in the film.

When asked to give an update on the sequel, Schoenaerts stated, "We shot it approximately a year and a half ago, and I think they’re hitting the last stage of post-production. As far as I've understood, I think there's been a switch at Netflix high up. I think there's a different CEO, so that leads to a reconsidering of release, and how and when, and that's not up to me. I don’t know. But I know we’re hitting the last stage of post-production, so it’s gonna show up at some point."

With such a lengthy amount of time between installments, Netflix has to be worried that interest in the sequel will erode as viewers lose interest or forget altogether that a sequel is on the way.

For the sequel,  Uma Thurman and Henry Golding joined the cast in undisclosed roles, while Victoria Mahoney replaced Gina Prince-Bythewood as director. Greg Rucka wrote the script for the first film and the sequel.

Returning cast members include Theron as Andromache of Scythia, KiKi Layne as Nile Freeman, Marwan Kenzari as Yusuf Al-Kaysani, Luca Marinelli as Nicky/Nicolò di Genova, Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker / Sebastian Le Livre, Ngô Thanh Vân as Quynh and Chiwetel Ejiofor as James Copley.

Are you still interested in a sequel to The Old Guard or do you think too much time has passed? Let us know in the comment section below.

The Old Guard Synopsis:
Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.

bobevanz - 2/24/2024, 10:26 AM
Who cares?
MyCoolYoung - 2/24/2024, 10:27 AM
I may have to rewatch the first one again. I can’t really remember it, but I did remember enjoying it at least somewhat. Crazy how long its taken to hear anything about it
Forthas - 2/24/2024, 10:29 AM
I did not forget about this film but I also did not realize all that time had past. I don't know what production companies are behind this film but this would be a great crossover film with the upcoming Highlander series.
DocSpock - 2/24/2024, 10:38 AM

I never saw the first, but now I'm gonna watch it.

My Charlize Theron inspired lifetime boner achievement award demands it.
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2024, 10:45 AM
I haven’t seen the first one in awhile but thought it was decent honestly , might have to rewatch it closer to the sequel’s release whenever that is.

Interested to see the new roles Uma Thurman & Henry Golding are playing in this (I’m guessing villains?).

