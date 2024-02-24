THE OLD GUARD 2 Finished Filming Over A Year Ago, When Will It Be Released By Netflix?

Not too long ago, Netflix released a sizzle reel for all the big projects that will hit the streamer in 2024. One conspicuously absent project was the Charlize Theron-led sequel to The Old Guard.

The 2020 film is based on a 2017 comic with the same name from Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández.

The first film was something of a surprise hit as its viewership numbers were (at the time) among the top 10 most-successful original launches in the platform's history. It was also favorably reviewed by critics, receiving an 80% Rotten Tomatoes approval rating, with an average aggregate score of 3.7 out of 5.

Recently, Collider caught up with Matthias Schoenaerts, who portrays Booker in the film.

When asked to give an update on the sequel, Schoenaerts stated, "We shot it approximately a year and a half ago, and I think they’re hitting the last stage of post-production. As far as I've understood, I think there's been a switch at Netflix high up. I think there's a different CEO, so that leads to a reconsidering of release, and how and when, and that's not up to me. I don’t know. But I know we’re hitting the last stage of post-production, so it’s gonna show up at some point."

Netflix's 2024 movie slate was missing three huge movies!



THE ELECTRIC STATE, THE OLD GUARD 2 and HAVOC are nowhere to be found.https://t.co/gOyea21Uoa — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) February 1, 2024

With such a lengthy amount of time between installments, Netflix has to be worried that interest in the sequel will erode as viewers lose interest or forget altogether that a sequel is on the way.

For the sequel, Uma Thurman and Henry Golding joined the cast in undisclosed roles, while Victoria Mahoney replaced Gina Prince-Bythewood as director. Greg Rucka wrote the script for the first film and the sequel.

Returning cast members include Theron as Andromache of Scythia, KiKi Layne as Nile Freeman, Marwan Kenzari as Yusuf Al-Kaysani, Luca Marinelli as Nicky/Nicolò di Genova, Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker / Sebastian Le Livre, Ngô Thanh Vân as Quynh and Chiwetel Ejiofor as James Copley.

Are you still interested in a sequel to The Old Guard or do you think too much time has passed? Let us know in the comment section below.