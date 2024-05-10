THE WITCHER: Liam Hemsworth's Stunt Double Suits-Up As Geralt In New Season 4 Set Photo

A new photo from the set of The Witcher season 4 has been shared online, giving us a first look at the costume Liam Hemsworth will don as Geralt of Rivia when he takes over from Henry Cavill...

By MarkCassidy - May 10, 2024 11:05 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

The recent third season of The Witcher was Henry Cavill's last, as the Man of Steel actor announced his decision to part ways with Netflix's adaptation of the best-selling fantasy novels back in 2022.

Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) will take over as Geralt of Rivia from season 4 on, and a new photo from the season 4 set gives us a first look at the updated costume the actor will don for the role. 

Though the image did fool us at first, this is not actually Hemsworth himself (although he does look quite a bit like him), but his stunt-double Joel Adrian.

During a recent interview with Collider, co-star Freya Allan said she's looking forward to seeing what Hemsworth brings to the role, but is also concerned about the level of fan backlash he's sure to receive.

“I don’t want to speak for him, but from what I’ve understood, I feel like he’s really wanting to try and bring the heart. He’s been training. I feel sorry for him, honestly, because, number one, that fan base can be very attack-y, and it’s not an ideal situation to be in taking up someone else’s role.”

“But I’m really excited to see what he does. And he’s such a lovely guy. I just hope that people give him the time of day, you know?”

Check out the set photo at the link below.

All episodes of The Witcher season 3 are now available on Netflix.

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

The Witcher also stars Joey Batey (Jaskier), Myanna Buring (Tissaia), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Mecia Simson (Francesca), Tom Canton (Filavandrel), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Graham McTavish (Dijkstra), Cassie Clare (Philippa), Hugh Skinner (Radovid), Wilson Mbomio (Dara), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Terence Maynard (Artorius), Simon Callow (Codringher), Liz Carr (Fenn), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Safiyya Ingar (Keira), Rochelle Rose (Margarita), Michalina Olszanska) (Marti), Robbie Amell (Gallatin), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpen), Bart Edwards (Emhyr), Aisha Fabienne Ross (Lydia), Christelle Elwin (Mistle), and Meng’er Zhang (Milva).

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/10/2024, 11:03 AM
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 5/10/2024, 11:05 AM
Henry was the hero they needed, but didn't deserve.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2024, 11:07 AM
@GaruVonDoom - I liked him as Geralt but my favorite was Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer

TheyDont
TheyDont - 5/10/2024, 11:28 AM
@GaruVonDoom - The hero they needed was at least an average writer, not that fuсking moron.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/10/2024, 11:05 AM
Better cast j m
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 5/10/2024, 11:20 AM
@Malatrova15 - Julia Michaels?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2024, 11:11 AM
I know this has been a divisive adaptation of the books but I do hope Liam is given a shot by the fanbase…

The only thing I have seen him in is Expendables 2 in which he came off as bland but he didn’t really have anything to his role so hopefully he can carry the show here.

He does actually look more like Geralt than Henry (atleast the video game version).

Anyway only seen S1 which I thought was ok , might catch up before this comes out!!.
dracula
dracula - 5/10/2024, 11:12 AM
For sure not as big as Cavil

And its true he looks like he stepped out of a devil may cry game

View Recorder