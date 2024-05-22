THE WITCHER Season 4 Official First Look Reveals Liam Hemsworth's New Geralt Of Rivia

THE WITCHER Season 4 Official First Look Reveals Liam Hemsworth's New Geralt Of Rivia THE WITCHER Season 4 Official First Look Reveals Liam Hemsworth's New Geralt Of Rivia

Netflix has shared an official first look at Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) suited up as Geralt of Rivia, but how does he compare to Henry Cavill? See if you can spot the differences right here...

News
By JoshWilding - May 22, 2024 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Witcher
Source: EW (via SFFGazette.com)

When The Witcher returns to Netflix with its fourth and penultimate season, it will be with a new actor playing Geralt of Rivia. As we're sure you're aware, Henry Cavill left the series shortly after season 3, with The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth tapped to replace him soon after. 

While we've spotted Hemsworth in set photos, an official look at the Australian actor in the role has been shared by Entertainment Weekly (via SFFGazette.com). 

That's accompanied by a teaser which we've also included below. It doesn't reveal much but is a suitably moody glimpse at what's to come which points to the actor being a decent successor to the Man of Steel star.

"His look has been in development for over a year, so it’s thrilling to finally share an official sneak peek of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia," The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich tells them. "Cast and crew alike have been struck by the passion, energy, and embodiment Liam has brought to the character from Day 1 — scruffy beard, iconic scar, and all!"

"We’re having so much fun filming season 4 and are excited to welcome fans along on this journey with us."

When Hemsworth replaced Cavill, the implication was that Geralt would be treated like James Bond, with a new actor being enlisted every few seasons to put their spin on the character. However, it's since been confirmed that the show will conclude with season 5. 

"As a Witcher fan, I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," Hemsworth said after he was cast. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honored that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure."

"Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out Season 3, the new season follows Geralt (Liam Hemsworth), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan), who are separated and traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire - and finding one another again. 

The Witcher season 4 and season 5 don't currently have confirmed premiere dates. Check out our first look at Hemsworth's Geralt below.

THE WITCHER Season 4 Set Photos Reveal First Look At Liam Hemsworth As Geralt Of Rivia
Related:

THE WITCHER Season 4 Set Photos Reveal First Look At Liam Hemsworth As Geralt Of Rivia
THE WITCHER Star Freya Allan On Why She's Relieved The Show Is Ending With Upcoming Season 5
Recommended For You:

THE WITCHER Star Freya Allan On Why She's Relieved The Show Is Ending With Upcoming Season 5
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/22/2024, 12:19 PM
Liam is Lame
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/22/2024, 12:25 PM
Dude climbed onboard a sinking ship.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 5/22/2024, 12:30 PM
@HashTagSwagg - He dove.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 5/22/2024, 12:27 PM
He falls in the category of

Casey Affleck
Beau Bridges
Dave Franco
William Baldwin
Clint Howard
Prince Harry

Siblings who play second fiddle to their more successful brothers.
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 5/22/2024, 12:35 PM
@DarthAlgar - Apart from Bridges and Howard, who are pretty much C Listers anyway - tell me how Casey Affleck, who was competing against Denzel Washington and Vigo Mortenson to win an Oscar.
Dave Franco still has an active career in Hollywood, unlike his brother.
Prince Harry arguably stole the tabloids from the entire Royal Family for 10 years straight on his antics.

Tell me how any of them are second fiddle?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/22/2024, 12:40 PM
@DarthAlgar - Liam is the real life Loki, he's trapped under his brothers shadow.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2024, 12:30 PM
He looks good , still surprised how much he looks like Geralt from the games…

User Comment Image

Aside from his bit role in Expendables 2 , I haven’t seen his work so I wish him the best for this because it certainly isn’t easy coming into the show as a replacement for a lead as popular as Cavill was.

I have only seen S1 (which I thought was ok) but might catch up before this comes out!!.
The1st
The1st - 5/22/2024, 12:33 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Knowing this, it's amazing that this is the finished product.
Rosraf
Rosraf - 5/22/2024, 12:31 PM
They should have just made him a different Witcher.
rebellion
rebellion - 5/22/2024, 12:50 PM
shit show, but he doesnt look bad at all
grouch
grouch - 5/22/2024, 12:52 PM
he looks good, but why can't they give geralt a beard, it makes these warrior types look more grizzled and veteran. as seen in an above post.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 5/22/2024, 12:55 PM
@grouch -

Right!
Feels like the right time to have given him a beard
Polaris
Polaris - 5/22/2024, 1:13 PM
A Thor variant
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/22/2024, 1:15 PM
They should have just hired David Corenswet as Henry Cavill's official replacement actor.
Fares
Fares - 5/22/2024, 1:18 PM
He looks fine. The problem isn't Liam as Geralt, it's just jarring when actors get recast midway that's all.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder