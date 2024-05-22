THE WITCHER Season 4 Official First Look Reveals Liam Hemsworth's New Geralt Of Rivia

When The Witcher returns to Netflix with its fourth and penultimate season, it will be with a new actor playing Geralt of Rivia. As we're sure you're aware, Henry Cavill left the series shortly after season 3, with The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth tapped to replace him soon after.

While we've spotted Hemsworth in set photos, an official look at the Australian actor in the role has been shared by Entertainment Weekly (via SFFGazette.com).

That's accompanied by a teaser which we've also included below. It doesn't reveal much but is a suitably moody glimpse at what's to come which points to the actor being a decent successor to the Man of Steel star.

"His look has been in development for over a year, so it’s thrilling to finally share an official sneak peek of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia," The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich tells them. "Cast and crew alike have been struck by the passion, energy, and embodiment Liam has brought to the character from Day 1 — scruffy beard, iconic scar, and all!"

"We’re having so much fun filming season 4 and are excited to welcome fans along on this journey with us."

When Hemsworth replaced Cavill, the implication was that Geralt would be treated like James Bond, with a new actor being enlisted every few seasons to put their spin on the character. However, it's since been confirmed that the show will conclude with season 5.

"As a Witcher fan, I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," Hemsworth said after he was cast. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honored that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure."

"Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out Season 3, the new season follows Geralt (Liam Hemsworth), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan), who are separated and traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire - and finding one another again.

The Witcher season 4 and season 5 don't currently have confirmed premiere dates. Check out our first look at Hemsworth's Geralt below.