THE WITCHER Star Liam Hemsworth Reveals Why He Was Excited To Take Over As Geralt Of Rivia

The Witcher season 4 will see Liam Hemsworth take over the role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill and the actor has now explained why he was excited to play the iconic fantasy character. Check it out!

Oct 01, 2024
When The Witcher arrives on Netflix with its fourth and penultimate season, it will be with a new actor playing Geralt of Rivia. As we're sure you're aware, Man of Steel star Henry Cavill left the series shortly after season 3, with The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth quickly announced as his replacement.

The brother of Thor star Chris Hemsworth has two seasons to show what he can do as the fan-favourite character and a lot to prove given how beloved Cavill's interpretation of the Andrzej Sapkowski creation remains among fans. 

After issuing a brief statement when he was cast, Hemsworth has elaborated on what it's been like to play the character in an interview with Speaking on Live with Kelly & Mark (via GameFragger.com).

Admitting he hadn't previously watched the Netflix series or read the books when he got the call, Hemsworth revealed he had played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which he - quite rightly - called "one of the best video games of all time."

"I hadn’t seen the TV show. And I hadn’t read the books. But I played the video game like ten years ago or something," the actor explained. "And it’s still to this day one of the best video games of all time. And Netflix came to me almost two years ago now and said that they wanted me to just step in and take over."

"I was really excited by taking on that character because I was a fan of the video game. But I said, you know, let me watch the TV show and have a look at the books and really get stuck into it."

"I’ve been shooting [the show] for the past nine months," Hemsworth continued. "We were [in Wales] for two weeks. And the first week was beautiful sunshine, blue skies. And then the second week was kind of like tornado season."

Hemsworth has clearly embraced the challenge of playing Geralt and will be joined in The Witcher season 4 by Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, Laurence Fishburne, and Danny Woodburn.

After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other.  If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in,  they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire - and finding one another again.

We don't have a confirmed premiere date, but The Witcher is expected to return to Netflix in 2025.

THE WITCHER Season 4 Set Photos Reveal First Look Laurence Fishburne's Regis In Key Scene - Possible SPOILERS
Gorka
Gorka - 10/1/2024, 11:56 AM
Is it the pay? It's probably the pay.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/1/2024, 12:07 PM
At least someone was excited he has the role.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 10/1/2024, 12:16 PM
They replaced a generic pretty boy, without much acting range, with another generic pretty boy, without much acting range, but people act like we went from Marlon Brando to Rob Schneider.
feastyoureyes
feastyoureyes - 10/1/2024, 12:23 PM
@FinnishDude - Saying Henry Cavill has no acting range is quite literally the dumbest [frick]ing thing I've read today.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/1/2024, 12:36 PM
@FinnishDude - User Comment Image
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 10/1/2024, 12:49 PM
@feastyoureyes - He has two modes, "blank faced dialogue scenes" and "grumpy faced action scenes".
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2024, 12:53 PM
@feastyoureyes - to be fair. He said much range rather then no range.

I think Henry is a better actor then atleast FinnishDude gives him credit for but he hasn’t exactly stretched his range all that much given the roles atleast I’ve seen him in.
grif
grif - 10/1/2024, 12:33 PM
ot

land of bad with liam is great
KingLeonidas
KingLeonidas - 10/1/2024, 12:35 PM
He can't act to save his life.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/1/2024, 12:44 PM
Liam is lame.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2024, 12:47 PM
Cool , seems like it was pretty much the same as Cavill’s experience in that he was a fan of the video games first & foremost…

However once he got the part , he started to really delve into the books since the show us an adaptation of those rather then the games which is cool!!.

Anyway aside from his bit role in Expendables 2 (which I thought he was fine in), i haven’t seen his work so I wish him the best for this because it certainly isn’t easy coming into the show as a replacement for a lead as popular as Cavill was.

I have only seen S1 (which I thought was ok) but might catch up before this comes out!!.

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 10/1/2024, 12:48 PM
He was excited because he got



User Comment Image
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 10/1/2024, 1:14 PM
I don't think I'm gonna watch this. Thought I was but...nah.
View Recorder