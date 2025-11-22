THE ACOLYTE Showrunner On Cancellation And Negative Backlash: "Some Of Them Are Absolutely Snake Oil Salesmen"

Star Wars: The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland has weighed-in on the show's premature cancellation, and some of the media outlets that were less than flattering about the series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 22, 2025 05:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Acolyte

Last August, we got word that Lucasfilm/Disney had decided not to move forward with a second season of The Acolyte despite several major storylines and character arcs being left unresolved by the end of the season 1 finale.

The series proved to be highly divisive, and was met with quite a lot of online backlash. Some of the criticism was valid, but it soon became clear that the show was also being targeted for more sinister reasons.

Lucasfilm claimed that The Acolyte was canned because of low viewership numbers, plain and simple, but a lot of people - including showrunner Leslye Headland - believe that the negative reactions and vitriol did factor into the decision.

During a new interview with The Wrap, Headland says that she wasn't necessarily surprised by the cancellation, but was by how the whole thing was handled.

"I think I was surprised at the swiftness of it and the publicness of it. I was surprised by how it was handled. But once I was getting particular phone calls about the reaction and the criticism and the viewership, I felt like 'OK, the writing’s on the wall for sure.' The viewership was a little muddled for me, because — and this is my understanding — with “Star Wars,” you’re not just measured within the marketplace that you happen to be in at that time, you’re measured against every other “Star Wars” show. We hit the Nielsens a couple times, not every week or anything like that, but a couple times it poked through. I feel like for a launch of a first season show that was trying different things, I think it could have been worth it to allow the audience it was meant for to find it. But that wasn’t up to me. So I fully respect the decision, even if I’m sad about it."

Headland was also asked how she felt about the negativity that was directed at the show, not just by people online, but by some media outlets.

"I have thoughts about this, and I don’t want to go on a tangent, so I’ll stick to the personal rather than the professional. I was not online. However, I am a Star Wars fan, which means I have always been, since the launch of YouTube, part of the Star Wars recap/criticism/lionization fandom community. These guys I’ve known for years and years. So when I got the information from others about what the weather report was, there was this real concern from friends of mine or co-workers of mine that saddened me. I also was like, 'I know who these guys are.' You don’t have to tell me who’s talking about it or how bad it is online, I know exactly who they are. I supported them on Patreon. There are some of them that I respect, and there are some of them that I think are absolutely snake oil salesmen, just opportunists. Then, of course, there are the fascists and racists. So it runs a gamut.

But it revealed to me that there is a misunderstanding between the studios and that engagement. They think of it as fandom, and in ways it is, but studios use it almost like a focus group. It made me start to think, rather than these fans are toxic, or this thing is being mean to me, it made me think more that the content being made about Star Wars will ultimately be more culturally impactful than actual Star Wars. I believe we’re headed into that space."

Headland previously revealed that Manny Jacinto's character, Qimir, would have become the first Knight of Ren, the Sith cult that Kylo Ren led (and ultimately destroyed) in the sequel trilogy.

“It was in the design of the character, as well as knowing that we were going to introduce Darth Plagueis, who has to end up with Palpatine as his apprentice. Following the Rule of Two - a precept that limited the Sith to just two at any given time, a master and an apprentice - one way to keep it going it is if the Stranger is the first Knight of Ren, part of a Sith-adjacent cult that we know eventually survives."

This was actually one of the many fan-theories that did the rounds during the series, and would certainly have been an interesting way to connect the High Republic Era to the sequel trilogy while also giving fans some more backstory on the Knights of Ren, who we learned so little about in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

 The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on Get Out and Us, scored The Acolyte.

rebellion
rebellion - 11/22/2025, 5:21 PM
hate to quote the orange fella, but - quiet piggy.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/22/2025, 5:23 PM
@rebellion - You are an asshole.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/22/2025, 5:32 PM

Misdirection: Don't look at the guy behind the curtain.

It's true, some people called it "woke", DEI, pervy Hollywood agenda crap, etc.

But...what is also true is that it was complete garbage, it cost a fortune to make, and the viewership numbers were terrible.

Total crash and burn. The producers/writers/directors are the ones responsible for this horrific mess that cost 100s of millions to make.

They should have lifted off and nuked it from orbit. It's the only way to be sure some idiot won't try to resurrect it later.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 11/22/2025, 5:32 PM
Nobody hates Star Wars more than Star Wars fans, it's not her fault, that's just the way it is
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/22/2025, 5:34 PM
"The Stranger is the first Knight of Ren, part of a Sith-adjacent cult that we know eventually survives."

This.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 11/22/2025, 5:44 PM
The problem with the show was the writing so does that mean she’s admitting that the writers are racist and fascist?
Vigor
Vigor - 11/22/2025, 5:55 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - people hated it before it came out. Those are the racists and fascists she's referring to. Let's not all act dumb. We now live in a country with open racist laws and leaders who are actively trying to bring us back 60 years. Let's not act dumb like we did when this show came out, and say racism is extinct because we had a black president
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 11/22/2025, 6:33 PM
@Vigor - I honestly gave it a chance and after watching the first 4 episodes I had to stop cause it was cringy. It was a poorly written mediocre show to me. If you enjoyed it I’m glad for you.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 11/22/2025, 5:59 PM
Who would have thought that actively hating your target audience could cause said audience to tune out ? She's gonna need the power of many of her braincells to figure that one out.

Maybe she can go back to work for Harvey Weinstein in the meantime
IKidYouNotMan
IKidYouNotMan - 11/22/2025, 6:02 PM
It wasn’t the best written show in the world, of course I’m going to roll my eyes at some of the things in it but she’s spot on about the fandom. They’re grifters and the easy views/money is peddling hate. Is there conversations to be had about the social consciousness that is put in our entertainment whether it be shows, movies or video games? Of course there is. I just hate that it starts with the click bait headlines and thumbnails on videos.

I use to enjoy Star Wars Theory until he started doubling down on just hating everything because that’s what got him views.

I use to enjoy Star Wars Explained until they decided they could try to influence and dictate who should be on a platform to talk about this stuff.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/22/2025, 6:08 PM
I mean she’s not wrong…

I mean there are legit fans who had criticisms about the show but also some that also liked it show overall as is was but there the snake oil salesmen who don’t even really watch the show but join in the hate pipeline to get their views &ultimately make money like new age con men.

People start to fall into their grift , start regurgitating their messages which get louder due to which these dumb studios start to think they represent the majority which isn’t the case thus start to cater to them instead of people who are being sane & giving fair criticism and praise which is a trend I despise and would do anything for it to go away..

Anyway , the show had its flaws but I did like it overall so I hope we get a continuation of it in some form or another!!.

User Comment Image
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 11/22/2025, 6:12 PM
I hate some Star Wars fans. They refuse to move on from the originals. However hate when anyone tries anything new. It’s what ultimately what convinced Lucas to sell the rights away and not make any more movies. These toxic fans are afraid of change, however don’t want anything new. And whine and cry when they claim that they get the same thing over and over again.

When SW tries something new. It gets hate. When they use too much nostalgia. They get hate. Fans don’t know what they want. They just like hating on anything that isn’t what they envisioned.
Repian
Repian - 11/22/2025, 6:19 PM
Star Wars no longer interests me, and the MCU films have become too generic. They no longer amaze me.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 11/22/2025, 6:26 PM
Just a bad show that was made for way too much money and felt like it belonged on the CW. That is why you fail.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/22/2025, 6:29 PM
Yeah, this is why we call them 'The Fandom Menace'
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/22/2025, 6:38 PM
This show had potential, a project that focuses on the Sith and delves more into "the rule of two" could've been interesting, but the trash writing did it no favors. Not to mention that the Jedi characters on the show were generally unlikable.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 11/22/2025, 7:14 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - that was the point. You were gonna see through the point of the dark siders. How the Jedi slowly became inept and arrogant. Leading to Palpatine rise.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/22/2025, 6:42 PM
I definitely buy the idea of The Stranger being the first Knights of Ren not just due to his design but because you hear Kylo themes play atleast a couple of times when he’s on screen…

?si=pK5LKDqW6_oStkpy
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/22/2025, 6:49 PM
User Comment Image
CharleyBologna
CharleyBologna - 11/22/2025, 8:58 PM
It cost a fortune to make (an obscene amount of investment).

It wasn't good.

Disney perceived it wasn't profitable.

Shows cancelled.

Pretty simple.

I was definitely looking forward to it - I wanted it to be great. And I was very let down.

