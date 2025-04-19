AHSOKA: Hayden Christensen Confirmed To Return For Season 2; First Look At Rory McCann As Baylan Skoll

We now have confirmation that Hayden Christensen will reprise the role of Anakin Skywalker for the second season of Ahsoka, along with a first look at Rory McCann as Baylan Skoll...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 19, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Confirming rumors that have been doing the rounds for quite a while, Hayden Christensen announced that he will return as Anakin Skywalker for the 8-episode second season of Ahsoka during the Disney+ show's Star Wars Celebration panel in Tokyo, Japan.

Christensen reprised his iconic Star Wars prequels role in the first season, appearing to his former Padawan Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) when she became trapped in the "World Between Worlds" after a lightsaber duel with Baylan Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson). Anakin served as a spirit guide, of a sort, forcing Ahsoka to confront her past and (potential) future.

Skywalker returned as a Force Ghost (presumably) in the season finale, watching over Ahsoka on Peridea.

Though filming doesn't get underway until next week, some production stills and concept art were showcased during the panel, and we got our first look at Rory McCann as Baylan. We got word earlier this year that the Game of Thrones alum would be stepping in to take over from Stevenson, who was a close friend of his.

“Baylan is important. He’s the parallel to Ahsoka, and that’s a parallel that’s got to continue,” said Dave Filoni. "[Rory's] whole focus is to not let Ray down and to not let you down. The Force is with him.” 

Filoni also revealed that Admiral Ackbar will return in season 2 and "go head-to-head" with Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

The series stars Rosario Dawson in the title role, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, with Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

Kevin Kiner was announced as the series' composer.

Ahoska is written by executive producer Dave Filoni, alongside executive producers Favreau, Kennedy, Wilson, and Beck. Gilchrist is co-executive producer. The series’ directors include Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa.

All episodes are now streaming on Disney+.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/19/2025, 11:32 AM
I'm sure season two will be awesome. Maybe Kennedy and the suits will shut up and let Feloni work his magic
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/19/2025, 11:34 AM
@bobevanz -

Filoni has weak magic.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 4/19/2025, 11:32 AM
Sad Ray passed away but Rory is a good replacement. More Anakin is also fitting in an Ahsoka show. Excited for this one to return. I quite enjoyed season 1
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/19/2025, 11:34 AM
It needs to be like 4x better than season 1. Loved the beginning of Ahsoka then Sabine screws the galaxy over allowing Thrawn to find his way home and Ezra just doesn't at all care about that. Zero emotional fallout. And Thrawn just became a moron. Pretty disappointing.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/19/2025, 11:37 AM
Everything Disney touches turns to 💩.
Knightstar
Knightstar - 4/19/2025, 11:43 AM
Lord Vader has come...

