AHSOKA: Hayden Christensen Confirmed To Return For Season 2; First Look At Rory McCann As Baylan Skoll

Confirming rumors that have been doing the rounds for quite a while, Hayden Christensen announced that he will return as Anakin Skywalker for the 8-episode second season of Ahsoka during the Disney+ show's Star Wars Celebration panel in Tokyo, Japan.

Christensen reprised his iconic Star Wars prequels role in the first season, appearing to his former Padawan Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) when she became trapped in the "World Between Worlds" after a lightsaber duel with Baylan Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson). Anakin served as a spirit guide, of a sort, forcing Ahsoka to confront her past and (potential) future.

Skywalker returned as a Force Ghost (presumably) in the season finale, watching over Ahsoka on Peridea.

Though filming doesn't get underway until next week, some production stills and concept art were showcased during the panel, and we got our first look at Rory McCann as Baylan. We got word earlier this year that the Game of Thrones alum would be stepping in to take over from Stevenson, who was a close friend of his.

“Baylan is important. He’s the parallel to Ahsoka, and that’s a parallel that’s got to continue,” said Dave Filoni. "[Rory's] whole focus is to not let Ray down and to not let you down. The Force is with him.”

Filoni also revealed that Admiral Ackbar will return in season 2 and "go head-to-head" with Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

The series stars Rosario Dawson in the title role, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, with Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

Kevin Kiner was announced as the series' composer.

Ahoska is written by executive producer Dave Filoni, alongside executive producers Favreau, Kennedy, Wilson, and Beck. Gilchrist is co-executive producer. The series’ directors include Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa.

All episodes are now streaming on Disney+.