AHSOKA Season 2 Rumor Reveals Whether Abeloth Will Make Her Official STAR WARS Debut - SPOILERS

Ahsoka Season 1 delivered a mostly satisfying finale. However, anyone without a near-encyclopedic knowledge of The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and even the Expanded Universe found themselves a little lost.

It was in The Clone Wars that we first met The Ones—later known as the Mortis Gods—ancient beings who are thought to have been there when the Force first came into existence. The Father, who loves his children equally, represents the balance between the Light (The Daughter) and the Dark (The Son).

His children drew their power from the Font of Power and Pool of Knowledge, making them incredibly powerful, God-like creatures. Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano first encountered them in The Clone Wars, learning that The Father hoped Anakin might take his place due to the Jedi's conflicted nature.

Instead, The Son accidentally killed The Daughter, and The Father took his own life to rob his Son of immortality (allowing Anakin to kill him).

As Baylan Skoll set off on his journey across Peridea, we caught sight of The Father's gigantic statue pointing to a light in the distance. While The Son also stood tall, The Daughter had crumbled away, a hint perhaps that Darkness is the predominant Force in this Galaxy.

In the Expanded Universe, Abeloth was a servant to The Ones who eventually took on a mother-like role in the family. Despite initially keeping the warring children in check, she fell into temptation, and her own quest for immortality saw her draw from both the Font and Pool. As a result, she became wildly powerful and transformed into a monstrous and near-unstoppable Dark Side being.

The Ones managed to imprison her, and many fans remained convinced that she's locked up somewhere on, you guessed it, Peridea.

X's @moraimessenger has proven a reliable source for Ahsoka Season 2 leaks, and is now reporting (via SFFGazette.com) that Abeloth, a.k.a. The Mother, will not be in the series when it returns to Disney+ later this year.

They explain, "The story I’ve put together from set photos, scene descriptions, and from what we’ve officially been told is one of myth [and] religion. Not some cosmic entity that overcomplicates the story. In fact, I struggle to see anywhere where this character would fit into what I know about the story."

Adding that they can't say we won't see The Mother with 100% certainty, the insider still seems confident that the character doesn't have a place in Ahsoka Season 2. While Dave Filoni is known for exploring Star Wars lore, there's been a reluctance at Lucasfilm to start closely adapting ideas and characters from the Expanded Universe (which, Filoni's mentor, George Lucas, was never a fan of).

So, while we expect the Mortis Gods to play a role—other insights from this leaker suggest they'll at least be seen as statues—Abeloth being this corner of the Star Wars Galaxy's big bad isn't likely. On the plus side, that should allow Grand Admiral Thrawn to shine as he returns to the Galaxy with an eye on reestablishing the Empire.

Ahsoka Season 2 stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Rory McCann as Baylan Skoll, with David Tennant as Huyang and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn.

As of now, the series is expected to return to Disney+ sometime during the Fall.