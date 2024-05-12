New STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Teasers May Confirm Recent Rumor Relating To [SPOILER]

The next live-action Disney+ Star Wars series, The Acolyte, is set to premiere on June 5, and Lucasfilm has now released two new teasers, one of which might confirm (or at least hint at) a recent rumor that's been doing the rounds.

Possible spoilers follow.

The first promo once again sees Master Sol vow to track down his wayward apprentice, Mae, who has seemingly fallen to the Dark Side and become the titular acolyte (which she is referred to as for the first time here). We then see Mae confronted at the edge of a snowy cliff, where she professes her innocence: "I didn't do it... believe me!"

If she is being sincere here, it might just confirm a persistent rumor that actress Amandla Stenberg will actually play a dual role as twins, which means Mae could have an evil sister out there taking down Jedi and framing her sibling for the murders. The same rumor claims that Manny Jacinto (Qimir) will also play a pair of twins, but we have very few details on his character.

The second teaser gives us an extended look at the battle between Mae (or more likely her unnamed sister) and Master Indara, who seems surprised at her foe's abilities. After demanding to know who trained her opponent, Indara stops messing about and ignites her lightsaber.

Here is a new The Acolyte promo spot with new footage and dialogue ! #StarWars #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/WUWeEdafPO — Zcure1 (@Zcure1) May 12, 2024

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

"I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith," showrunner Headland told EW in a recent interview. "That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote 'extinct' to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?"

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on Get Out and Us, scored The Acolyte.