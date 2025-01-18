SKELETON CREW: Yasmine Al Massri Shares First Look At Her Jedi Character That Didn't Make The Cut - SPOILERS

SKELETON CREW: Yasmine Al Massri Shares First Look At Her Jedi Character That Didn't Make The Cut - SPOILERS

It seems a flashback scene for the season finale of Skeleton Crew was filmed after all, as actress Yasmine Al Massri has shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her mysterious Jedi character...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 18, 2025 04:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Yasmine Al Massri, a Palestinian-born actress who has appeared in the likes of Caramel, Quantico and The Strangers' Case, has revealed that she filmed at least one scene for the recent season finale of Skeleton Crew, but her character didn't make the cut.

If you've seen the episode you'll likely know who she would have played, but just in case, here's your spoiler warning.

It seems Al Massri was set to appear as the unnamed Jedi that takes a young Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) under her wing shortly after the events of the Order 66 Purge detailed in Revenge of the Sith.

In "The Real Good Guys," Jod reveals his backstory to Wim, explaining that he was a starving and destitute child until a Jedi found him. She saw potential in Jod and began to teach him the ways of the Force, but was ultimately tracked down (presumably by The Empire's Inquisitors) and killed right in front of him.

"This was the shortest acting job I have done but the most meaningful to the child in me.. playing a Jedi for one scene in Skeleton Crew.. I gave a speech when the crew wrapped me on set saying : you just created the first Arab female Jedi.. thank you.. the scene unfortunately Didn’t make it to the finale cut bc these things happen.. but I can not not share my experience and feelings.. even Liam rehearsed that scene with me and I got to brag about it with his friends which got me coolest mom respect for a moment."

In a recent interview with EW, showrunners Jon Watts and Christopher Ford explained why they decided not to include the flashback.

“The challenge though was, as fascinating as Jod is, we always wanted to keep it from the kids’ perspective," said Ford. "The kids are like, ‘I don’t understand this guy.’ They’ve never been out in the galaxy and met someone as damaged as him. So I don’t think we could have done a flashback in this season.”

Watts added: “Yeah, not in this season. But what’s great about Star Wars is that you start talking about someone’s backstory and there’s already a history and allure that surrounds it. So you start getting excited about, ‘Oh, well, where do you place this person if it’s X amount of years ago into this larger galactic timeline?’ It’s just such a rich world that you can have so many variations and varieties of characters and backstories, and it’s just like limitless potential. It’s very fun.”

You can see Al Massri in full costume as the mysterious Jedi in the photos below.

Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (The Daniels) directed episodes of the show, along Watts, Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters), David Lowery (The Green Knight) and Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*).

In addition to Law, the titular crew consists of Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern. 

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

SKELETON CREW Creative Team Talk STAR WARS TV Show's Future And The Finale's Biggest Spoiler Moments
Related:

SKELETON CREW Creative Team Talk STAR WARS TV Show's Future And The Finale's Biggest Spoiler Moments
SKELETON CREW Season Finale Reveals Jod's Tragic Backstory, The Supervisor's Identity, And More - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

SKELETON CREW Season Finale Reveals Jod's Tragic Backstory, The Supervisor's Identity, And More - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DREAMER
DREAMER - 1/18/2025, 4:22 PM
Yaay! I'm a Jedi and the Force is female!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/18/2025, 4:26 PM
WTF does her being Palestinian have to do with any of this?

Also [frick] the Chiefs, they're lucky Burrow didn't make it in or else he'd be sent packing. Next year for sure
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 1/18/2025, 4:42 PM
@bobevanz - Yea....Broncos and Chargers were a waste of space.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/18/2025, 4:47 PM
@bobevanz - being palestinian is to be on the side of liberty for starters.
nightwing2090
nightwing2090 - 1/18/2025, 4:29 PM
I was eagerly awaiting a flash back scene. What a dissapointment
ANewPope
ANewPope - 1/18/2025, 4:39 PM
Palestinian you say?
Gee, I wonder why she was cut...
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/18/2025, 4:48 PM
@ANewPope - because they refuse to end their mischief
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 1/18/2025, 4:46 PM
Major missed opportunity to have included this scene. Would have added something nice that many of us would have appreciated/were looking forward to being shown.
Darth258
Darth258 - 1/18/2025, 4:52 PM
A shame
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/18/2025, 4:59 PM
Cool , she certainly looks the part imo.

I do wonder where this flashback would have fit since I didn’t see a place for it in the episode itself except perhaps the opening…

You could have opened with a flashback which Jod is reminiscing about as he thinks about where he came from and is now as he’s so close to taking over At Attin , I don’t think it would have fit where he explained his backstory though.

Anyway , I wish we got a flashback but Jod telling the kids was still effective imo…

Jude Law was really good in the role and hope we see him again in the future , especially with there being a potential shot at redemption in the future.

User Comment Image

Anyway , hope we get a S2 also since it’s the Star Wars live action show I have enjoyed the most since Andor S1!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder