SKELETON CREW's Latest Episode Included Millennium Falcon, R2-D2, And More STAR WARS Easter Eggs - SPOILERS

In this week's episode of Skeleton Crew, we pick up with Fern, Wim, Neel, and KB following Jod's shocking betrayal. While Fern and Neel decide to try and reach the group's ship, KB and Wim choose to follow some skittering trash crabs.

That leads them to a giant trash crab called Tet'Niss, "the Mama Crab." An edge-of-your-seat encounter follows while Jod wins over his old crew with the promise of leading them to At Attin's endless treasure.

In a newly released video, we see many of the Easter Eggs included on the back of Tet'Niss. There's an R2-D2, C-3PO, K-2SO, and even nods to ships like the Millennium Falcon and Hondo Ohnaka's ship, the Katooni.

Talking to StarWars.com, Tippett Studios art director and fabrication supervisor Mark Dubeau explained, "If you look closely at the junk on his back, it's not just random parts. There's pieces of the Millennium Falcon in there. There's pieces of an Imperial walker. There [are] droids stuck in there! I just wanted to make it look as bizarre as humanly possible."

"Doug [Chiang] was very specific," he continued. "He didn't want it to look like there was an X-wing sticking out of it. So, it's very well disguised. I was having so much fun. I even invited Doug at one point and gave him a hot glue gun, and he came and he put junk on the legs. It's completely festooned with garbage."

i spy the Millennium Falcon



For even more Easter eggs, don’t miss all-new episodes of #SkeletonCrew Tuesdays only on @DisneyPlus and stream #RevengeoftheSith, #ANewHope, and #RogueOne now. pic.twitter.com/1bz9gUZpky — Star Wars (@starwars) January 2, 2025

