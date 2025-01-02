SKELETON CREW's Latest Episode Included Millennium Falcon, R2-D2, And More STAR WARS Easter Eggs - SPOILERS

The latest episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew introduced Tet'Niss, "the Mama Crab," but did you notice nods to previous Star Wars movies and TV shows? You can find a full video breakdown right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 02, 2025 05:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
In this week's episode of Skeleton Crew, we pick up with Fern, Wim, Neel, and KB following Jod's shocking betrayal. While Fern and Neel decide to try and reach the group's ship, KB and Wim choose to follow some skittering trash crabs.

That leads them to a giant trash crab called Tet'Niss, "the Mama Crab." An edge-of-your-seat encounter follows while Jod wins over his old crew with the promise of leading them to At Attin's endless treasure.

In a newly released video, we see many of the Easter Eggs included on the back of Tet'Niss. There's an R2-D2, C-3PO, K-2SO, and even nods to ships like the Millennium Falcon and Hondo Ohnaka's ship, the Katooni.

Talking to StarWars.com, Tippett Studios art director and fabrication supervisor Mark Dubeau explained, "If you look closely at the junk on his back, it's not just random parts. There's pieces of the Millennium Falcon in there. There's pieces of an Imperial walker. There [are] droids stuck in there! I just wanted to make it look as bizarre as humanly possible."

"Doug [Chiang] was very specific," he continued. "He didn't want it to look like there was an X-wing sticking out of it. So, it's very well disguised. I was having so much fun. I even invited Doug at one point and gave him a hot glue gun, and he came and he put junk on the legs. It's completely festooned with garbage."

You can watch this new Skeleton Crew featurette in the player below:

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home - and meeting unlikely allies and enemies - will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.  

The series stars Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost. Episodes are directed by Jon Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung.

Jon Watts and Christopher Ford are the head writers and also serve as executive producers along with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Chris Buongiorno, Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are the co-executive producers, and Susan McNamara and John Bartnicki are the producers.

Six episodes of Skeleton Crew are now streaming on Disney+.

SKELETON CREW Episode 4 Spoiler Recap: A Shocking Twist Puts The Crew In Danger From One Of Their Own
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 1/2/2025, 5:39 PM
User Comment Image
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 1/2/2025, 5:52 PM
The kids are the worst part of this series (well, Neel and KB are fine).
I'm enjoying it I guess, I like Jude Law's character and some of the settings are neat. But really have no idea why we are getting this show rather than something more consequential, or even a second season of The Acolyte.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/2/2025, 5:57 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - I can see how Wim and Fern might be annoying for some but I do like them given the reasons we have gotten why they are like that which steams from their home life and parents

I’m fine with it being a standalone tale if it is that but we’ll see how the final 2 episodes unfold because given the mystery of At Attin , if the rest of the galaxy discovers it then it could have big repercussions
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 1/2/2025, 5:58 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - yeah that’s probably why I haven’t had the drive to watch it, I just don’t know why I should care, I didn’t really like the acolyte but saw its potential on where it was going
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 1/2/2025, 6:00 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Fern is the most annoying by far, was lowkey pleased to see Jod challenge and usurp her after how she had been acting. Her and Wim are written to be annoying, because Neel and KB don't act that way, so it is a deliberate and unfortunate choice.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 1/2/2025, 6:02 PM
@NonPlayerC - Acolyte (specifically ep 5 and 8) had some of the best live action Star Wars stuff in recent years. And yeah, the potential for where it was going was massive.
I feel like I'm watching a live action version of Young Jedi Adventures with Skeleton Crew. Best parts are with Jude Law's character, the android B-33, and the pirates.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/2/2025, 6:04 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - lol, what?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/2/2025, 6:05 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - fair enough

I can be annoyed by them at times too but that’s a lot of kids for ya…

I have appreciate their development though of Fern trying to be this tough girl but going on this journey has exposed some of her vulnerability while Wim is realizing that this isn’t the type of adventure he’s heard about in his Jedi stories but still becoming heroic in his own way especially by helping KB last episode.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 1/2/2025, 6:09 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I get that its kids, but there are plenty of series or movies following kids that don't come off as so abrasive. I could get maybe that behavior in the first 2 or 3 episodes, but 6 episodes worth of it- YIKES. It gets old fast.

Fern seems to have finally grown up a little, so hopefully her annoying antics are toned down going forward.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 1/2/2025, 5:55 PM
Soo is this good? Seemed too kiddy for me in the trailers but I did like stranger things (but that was kinda suspense horror). Acolyte wasn’t for me but I’ve enjoyed andor and mando.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 1/2/2025, 5:58 PM
@NonPlayerC - it leans hard on the kid side of things
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 1/2/2025, 5:59 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - heard. I might give it the first 5 mins at some point but yeah, doesn’t sound like it’s for me
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/2/2025, 5:59 PM
That’s pretty cool , no wonder it looked so good with them using an actual built model then just completely VFX.

This show has been a pleasant surprise honestly imo…

I have enjoyed the characters & story that has been presented with no real areas for me atleast in which the production has felt lacking or such (it’s maybe even one of , if not the best looking SW show imo).

If it wraps up well in these next 2 episodes , it could perhaps be second or so to Andor for me as my favorite SW show thus far!!.

Also if one show should have had Hondo in it , it’s the one that deals so much with pirates!!.

User Comment Image
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 1/2/2025, 6:03 PM
@TheVisionary25 - pretty head scratching to not have Hondo in this show.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/2/2025, 6:05 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - yeah

Just feels like a missed opportunity but oh well
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/2/2025, 6:05 PM
I'm actually seriously wondering if anyone is watching this. It's not even fun to pick on it anymore.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/2/2025, 6:07 PM
This show is surprisingly good. Best Star Wars since Andor and season 2 of The Mandalorian. 👍
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 1/2/2025, 6:09 PM
Shoutout to all the adults who are actually watching this. Yall are something special LOL
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/2/2025, 6:14 PM
Think the kids actually did a solid job carrying this episode.
HermansHIV
HermansHIV - 1/2/2025, 6:18 PM
Jude Law can get it.

