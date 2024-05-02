STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Leaked Footage Features An Intense Force Battle And A Badass Carrie-Anne Moss

When The Phantom Menace returns to theaters this Friday, an extended preview of The Acolyte will be attached to it. Now, that footage has leaked, and you can find more details about what it contains here.

News
By JoshWilding - May 02, 2024 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace returns to theaters this weekend to celebrate its 25th anniversary (yes, it's really been that long). With a month or so before The Acolyte premieres on Disney+, Lucasfilm is looking to build hype for that by attaching an extended preview to the 1999 movie. 

Now, that sneak peek has leaked online (via SFFGazette.com) and it features an edge-of-your-seat clash. 

The clip kicks off with Amandala Stenberg's Mae entering a cantina and approaching a hooded figure who we soon learn is Carrie-Anne Moss's Jedi Master Indara.

A fight ensues which highlights martial arts and the Force, with Indara eventually wielding her green lightsaber as the footage comes to an end (it's then followed by a previously released trailer). The action here is top-notch and may sway those who have written The Acolyte off before it's even begun. 

"She is very much inspired by Trinity," showrunner Leslye Headland previously said of Indara, explaining that casting Moss was a "no-brainer."

"I personally wanted to see someone who had the highest status you could imagine in a Force-fu fight - somebody that would come in and you immediately would be like, ‘Oh, that’s the most powerful Jedi in the room.’ And that’s Trinity," Headland teased.

For Moss, Headland's vision for The Acolyte is what sold her on playing a Jedi Master in a series which will see her character, and others, investigate what many fans expect to be the resurgence of the Sith. 

"I felt that a few times in my career with some of the big things I’ve done - Memento, The Matrix - where you’re talking to the filmmaker and you just go, 'Oh, they totally get it,'" she said last month. "Within my soul and my spirit, to get to play this Jedi Master and train for the fight was [an] amazing experience."

"A part of me forgot how much I love action. I love it. It’s hard. But I was just really thrilled that I could do it, and I wanted to do it well. 'Gimme another take! Gimme another take!'"

You can watch this leaked footage from The Acolyte - before it's taken down - in the X post below.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The next Star Wars TV series will premiere on Disney+ on June 4. 

Related:

Recommended For You:

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/2/2024, 5:29 AM
females? and not a d1c in sight? how are my meant to relate to these characters?
User Comment Image
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 5/2/2024, 5:40 AM
Lucasfilms should watch Andor again and not be scared to show actual killing.
Even Obi Wan showed Vader snap a kids neck. This fight scene was mid af. Youtube has better fight choreography. Why are you trying to kill a Jedi but nobody else trying to stop you?? Wtf are you actually doing here? Stupid af. Lame ass shit, omg. Passing on this show.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 5/2/2024, 6:15 AM
@Mrtoke - she’s an Acolyte? She trying to gain favor tenebis? Looks like she is starting trouble to get a Jedi’s attention and wants to kill trinity. This is all a test for her. She wants to be a Sith Lords apprentice. And I liked the choreography. Reminds me of the matrix and other Chinese martial art films. This is the high era. This is Jedi at the peak.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/2/2024, 6:22 AM
@Mrnorth1921 - Literally has all the flash of the prequels and everything, which were made in the same era as The Matrix as well.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 5/2/2024, 6:30 AM
@FireandBlood - so the fights will be cool.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/2/2024, 6:33 AM
@Mrnorth1921 - 100%. The entire premise behind the show is cool, and more along the lines of what I think Lucasfilm should be doing, as well as stuff like Andor.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 5/2/2024, 6:36 AM
@FireandBlood - also we should mention that Plageuis wins at the end of all this. So whomever this acolyte is. She is either gonna be tenebis or gets killed by Plageuis. He wins at the end.
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 5/2/2024, 6:41 AM
@Mrnorth1921 - ok I just wanna see cold-blooded murders in Star Wars. it's a good tone setter like, don't take this person lightly. oh well.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 5/2/2024, 6:45 AM
@Mrtoke - have you never seen “Star Wars” 4-6 was meant to sell toys. That’s why we had teddy bears murder stormtroopers in episode 6. It’s meant for kids and teens. We were lucky to get Andor like show. While, it was critically successful, no one watched it. They need a balance sadly. However we may get more andor like shows. But not for any of the big story ideas.
Beer85
Beer85 - 5/2/2024, 5:43 AM
This show is for the same people who dig Coldplay.
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 5/2/2024, 5:52 AM
I forgot this Jedi was in the matrix. That's the only time I feel like the combat will be tolerable but only with her.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 5/2/2024, 6:16 AM
@Mrtoke - I am sure it will be cooler with the other guy. Who is an actual Chinese martial artists. I suspect one of them will face off against tenebis or Plageuis and it will be a cool fights.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2024, 6:05 AM
There seems to be some choppiness that I noticed , particularly at the beginning but that could just have been for the purposes of truncating the footage for this so we’ll see about that.

Otherwise , I really dug that fight scene…

The choreography was well done and while there are cuts , I could still tell what was going on which is good.

I honestly got really into the scene until the end which is a good sign and makes me even more hopeful for atleast the action in the rest of the show!!.

User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/2/2024, 6:21 AM
Imagine hating on a show about the Sith just because it stars a woman in the lead. That’s you guys 🫵🏽
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 5/2/2024, 6:33 AM
@FireandBlood - it’s not like we had two trilogies with white male protagonists. Rolls eyes. As well, we had Han Solo movie. Andor show. Obi wan show. Mandalorian. Boba fett. Clone wars and rebels series. All with male protagonists.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/2/2024, 6:36 AM
@FireandBlood - you seen one you seen em all…
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/2/2024, 6:34 AM
“Leaked”

*Let’s put out a clip to generate hype cause engagement is low*

