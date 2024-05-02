STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Leaked Footage Features An Intense Force Battle And A Badass Carrie-Anne Moss

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace returns to theaters this weekend to celebrate its 25th anniversary (yes, it's really been that long). With a month or so before The Acolyte premieres on Disney+, Lucasfilm is looking to build hype for that by attaching an extended preview to the 1999 movie.

Now, that sneak peek has leaked online (via SFFGazette.com) and it features an edge-of-your-seat clash.

The clip kicks off with Amandala Stenberg's Mae entering a cantina and approaching a hooded figure who we soon learn is Carrie-Anne Moss's Jedi Master Indara.

A fight ensues which highlights martial arts and the Force, with Indara eventually wielding her green lightsaber as the footage comes to an end (it's then followed by a previously released trailer). The action here is top-notch and may sway those who have written The Acolyte off before it's even begun.

"She is very much inspired by Trinity," showrunner Leslye Headland previously said of Indara, explaining that casting Moss was a "no-brainer."

"I personally wanted to see someone who had the highest status you could imagine in a Force-fu fight - somebody that would come in and you immediately would be like, ‘Oh, that’s the most powerful Jedi in the room.’ And that’s Trinity," Headland teased.

For Moss, Headland's vision for The Acolyte is what sold her on playing a Jedi Master in a series which will see her character, and others, investigate what many fans expect to be the resurgence of the Sith.

"I felt that a few times in my career with some of the big things I’ve done - Memento, The Matrix - where you’re talking to the filmmaker and you just go, 'Oh, they totally get it,'" she said last month. "Within my soul and my spirit, to get to play this Jedi Master and train for the fight was [an] amazing experience."

"A part of me forgot how much I love action. I love it. It’s hard. But I was just really thrilled that I could do it, and I wanted to do it well. 'Gimme another take! Gimme another take!'"

You can watch this leaked footage from The Acolyte - before it's taken down - in the X post below.

Traiter de la série #TheAcolyte diffusé en avant-première au grand rex : pic.twitter.com/6RZW2PIJid — Yale Goatherd I Yale_Goat I Yale G (@GoatherdYale) April 30, 2024

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The next Star Wars TV series will premiere on Disney+ on June 4.