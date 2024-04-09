STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Still Highlights The Show's Wookie Jedi Kelnacca As Joonas Suotamo Teases Role

A new look at Star Wars: The Acolyte highlights the franchise's Wookie Jedi Kelnacca as actor Joonas Suotamo explains how this character differs from his previous role as Chewbacca. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Apr 09, 2024 06:04 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Chewbacca is the Star Wars franchise's most iconic Wookie but, if we're being completely honest, we've never really got to spend any real time with Kashyyyk's other ferocious, furry residents on screen!

That will change in The Acolyte when we meet Jedi Kelnacca, played by the actor - Joonas Suotamo - who took over the role of Chewbacca from the late Peter Mayhew in the Star Wars sequel trilogy movies and Solo. Unsurprisingly, he describes this part as "another Star Wars dream come true."

"Ever since [I was] five years old, I've been fantasising about being a Jedi, like every kid," Suotamo tells Empire Online (via SFFGazette.com). "When the word ‘Jedi’ was first mentioned [in talks for The Acolyte], I felt really excited – like a little kid who finally gets his favourite toy on his birthday."

"Kelnacca being a Jedi, that sets certain expectations to how you carry yourself in the line of duty," he says of his approach to the role. "There are certain assumptions that can be made as to whether he lets his emotions take control of him to the extent that Chewbacca would, for example. It was very interesting to bake that into the character and try to personify that on screen."

Of course, for longtime Star Wars fans, a Jedi Wookie is nothing new. The Clone Wars featured the Youngling Jedi Gungi and other High Republic content has put the spotlight on the fan-favourite Wookiee Padawan Burryaga.

"I was aware of the character, and I talked to the High Republic writers at a convention," Suotamo said of the latter, admitting he hasn't read any of those tie-in books or comics. "I also wanted to differentiate Kelnacca from Burryaga, and not copy too much from those stories."

You can take a closer look at Kelnacca in the X post below.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The next Star Wars TV series will premiere on Disney+ on June 4. 

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/9/2024, 7:10 AM
Sweet , I didn’t know (or maybe don’t remember) that Joonas was in this…

Glad to see him still being in the SW family even after his work on the sequel trilogy ended (he did well as Chewie in those & Solo imo).

Anyway , can’t wait to see our first Wookie Jedi in live action!!.

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/9/2024, 7:46 AM
A Wookie jedi seems silly and overly inclusive but i guess thats the point.
jst5
jst5 - 4/9/2024, 7:50 AM
@Matchesz - Oh you haven't seen anything yet on the inclusive end...just wait till the show is live for everyone to see.lol
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/9/2024, 7:54 AM
Joonas Suotamo is the most Star Wars real name ever.

Shoulda just went with that one.
Fogs
Fogs - 4/9/2024, 7:54 AM
I remember when I watched the prequels and those different alien Jedi were something so cool to see.

But once they all used lightsabers in II, it immediately became weird, IMO. I mean Kit Fisto using a lightsaber never felt right, with all these tentacles and shit. And that tall neck dude, too.

The lightsaber was "AN elegant Jedi weapon", and as Palpatine says in VI, "ahhh, A Jedi weapon" as something he remembers but didn't really see for a while.

I mean, the saber would be a super dangerous tool which would need such superhuman skill to operate only someone in tune with the force would be able to, but I always wondered in my youth the other weapons the jedi that existed before IV would use.

My point is different creatures would logically use different weapons, no? I thought it was so dumb seeing Yoda using a baby-sized saber like that.

