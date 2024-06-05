THE ACOLYE's RT Score Now Puts It In The Same Ballpark As ANDOR But What's The Deal With The Audience Score?

The Acolyte's updated Rotten Tomatoes score puts it in impressive company, but does the Audience Score point to evidence of review bombing from unhappy Star Wars fans? Find more details after the jump...

Jun 05, 2024
The review embargo for The Acolyte lifted yesterday and with 80 verdicts now counted from critics, it sits at a "Certified Fresh" 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. As we first explained on SFFGazette.com, that puts it in the same ballpark as Andor (96%).

A "Critics Consensus" has also been generated which reads, "Taking fresh risks with Star Wars lore while having infectious fun playing with the stylistic trappings of a galaxy far, far away, The Acolyte is a Padawan series with the potential to become a Master."

However, the Audience Score seems to tell a very different story as it sits at a lowly 46%. 

There does appear to be some evidence of review bombing here because it was on 48% several hours before The Acolyte premiered on Disney+. A quick look on social media suggests the main gripe among those "fans" is the show's diverse cast and a supposed "woke agenda" from Lucasfilm.

Google and IMDb also show signs of review bombing and, while there will be lots of people who have legitimate gripes with the two-episode premiere, it's hard to say why so many people have turned on the series. Perhaps it's because they have no female-led superhero movies to vent their frustrations on this year.

In our review of The Acolyte's first four episodes, we concluded by saying, "Star Wars like you’ve never seen it before, The Acolyte soars thanks to its impressive cast, compelling setting, and a mystery which will keep you coming back for more. Now, we just need to hope the series sticks the landing."

What did you think about the show's first two episodes? Let us know in the comments section.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.

SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/5/2024, 6:08 PM
I still haven't watched "Andor."
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/5/2024, 6:10 PM
@SuperCat - Same. Ill get to it one day tho. lol
jst5
jst5 - 6/5/2024, 6:11 PM
@SuperCat - You are one of many....it didn't get good viewership.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/5/2024, 6:11 PM
@SuperCat - Andor is good,I haven't seen The Acolyte but I can't see it being as good as Andor.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/5/2024, 6:15 PM
@SuperCat - it pretty good, SC. A "slow burn" as a series but when I gets going it really giod.might be up there with the first season of Mando.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/5/2024, 6:20 PM
@Nomis929 @marvel72 - Thanks! I'll give it a try.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/5/2024, 6:40 PM
@marvel72 - Because?
BassMan
BassMan - 6/5/2024, 6:58 PM
@SuperCat - you’re missing out
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/5/2024, 7:06 PM
@marvel72 - it's nowhere near as good, if the whole season is about the twin sisters I'm gonna check out
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/5/2024, 7:09 PM
@RolandD - Andor trailer and show looked and is better than The Acolyte trailer and what I've heard from spoiler reviews.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/5/2024, 7:12 PM
@marvel72 - Fair enough.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/5/2024, 6:09 PM
Does review bombing only work one way?
I'm just saying couldn't you review bomb in a positive way.
Origame
Origame - 6/5/2024, 6:13 PM
@marvel72 - critics score became meaningless to me after I read a positive the marvels review when they were literally just talking about the valkyrie cameo (and the gay implications).
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/5/2024, 6:35 PM
@Origame - I was looking at some of the review scores.

5/5 and 10/10 how can you see absolutely nothing wrong with these episodes.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/5/2024, 6:41 PM
@Origame - Also how do we know it was review bombed? Is it possible the show sucks and audiences aren't shills and barnacles of access media? Maybe we saw it and didn't like what we saw? They have been sucking up for access for so long they can't see how fans might not like it.
RedFury
RedFury - 6/5/2024, 6:43 PM
@marvel72 - some people just aren't insanely critical, and enjoy things for what they are.

Just because you loath what recent Star Wars is, doesn't mean everyone does. It's okay if they think it's amazing. Just like it's okay if you don't like it. You don't need to understand why someone would give it a perfect score; art is in the eye of the beholder.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/5/2024, 6:47 PM
@RedFury - Wouldn't the same apply for the people who won't give it a perfect score? It's ok if they think it sucks. But Josh seems to think it's only because of review bombing. I'd like to know what signs they have. Unless they have access to everyone who reviews this show's Disney+ account we can only assume
Origame
Origame - 6/5/2024, 6:48 PM
@DarthOmega - rule of thumb:

If it's bad reviews, then it's review bombing and objectively terrible. If it's good reviews then clearly people liked it 🙄
RedFury
RedFury - 6/5/2024, 6:52 PM
@DarthOmega - oh for sure. What people like, and don't like is a personal experience. It's a shame that there's a war in Fandom going on where both sides are putting words in each other's mouths.

I wish the review bombers didn't exist, and I wish folks wouldn't get so pissed off that people don't like it. I think as long as the dislike is legitimate than it's fair game. As a group we need to stop trying to convince eachother that somethings good, or bad. It's a redundant battle that goes absolutely nowhere, and just creates flame wars.

I've never been one to trust a review in the first place, good or bad.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/5/2024, 7:13 PM
@RedFury - I say that all the time, if you enjoy it fair enough I have no problem with it. However 5/5 and 10/10 scores leave no room for improvement.

Even the original trilogy wouldn't get a perfect 10/10 score because of the Ewoks.
RedFury
RedFury - 6/5/2024, 7:16 PM
@Origame - its a fair point.

Though it would be naive to assume in this day and age that some of those tanking reviews aren't review bombs; but not all of course. And I'm sure the same could be said about the super positive ones.

I think the rule of thumb should be to trust no one's opinion but your own when it comes to media. I don't know why anyone trusts the review of some random on the internet that they don't know anyways. I have friends that love a lot of the same stuff I do, but even they hate some things I love and vice versa. And those are people I know extremely well. If I can't trust their review, I certainly can't trust a "critic" on Twitter.
RedFury
RedFury - 6/5/2024, 7:19 PM
@marvel72 - agreed, a 10/10 doesn't make sense to me, and neither does a crazy tanking score either. There's always something to enjoy, and something that could use improvement.

But the Fast and the Furious franchise has like 20 movies that keep making money, so a lot of things don't make sense to me lol. So I try to just enjoy what I enjoy and leave it at that.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/5/2024, 6:10 PM
The audience isn't paid for?

The audience actually LIKES Star Wars and not Dollar Tree Pride Month Star Wars?
jst5
jst5 - 6/5/2024, 6:10 PM
@Batmangina - Lol here comes the articles on talking down to those who don't like the Disney turds...
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/5/2024, 6:15 PM
@jst5 - Yep. All those voluntary sex having super fans of BIPOC Lesbian Jedi are the REAL core audience.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/5/2024, 6:16 PM
@Batmangina - Critics aren’t paid by the company. You need to take the tinfoil hat off. It’s not a bad show by any means. It’s better start than Ahsoka or obi wan. Toxic people making mountains out of mold hills.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/5/2024, 6:24 PM
@Mrnorth1921 -
This is all I needed to see:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/wyOfdVRiZl4
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/5/2024, 6:29 PM
@Batmangina - you haven’t seen the show then. lol. Dude watch the show. I promise you in universe there is none of that stuff at all hinted. Let it go.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/5/2024, 6:36 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - Two mothers.
Elle79
Elle79 - 6/5/2024, 6:37 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - You're incredibly naive.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/5/2024, 6:38 PM
@Elle79 - how am I naive. I know what is said. Honestly it’s a cool concept and it’s something the sith would do. It was always hinted or implied another sith may have been responsible for the creation of an another character.
jst5
jst5 - 6/5/2024, 6:40 PM
@Batmangina - Just wait till these next two episodes air...if you think it's been bad now with Star Wars just wait lol.It changes EVERYTHING that has been a staple of what Star Wars has been.This is probably the show that's going to kill off Star Wars for good...I don't see how it recovers after this...it's on lifesupport as it is.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/5/2024, 6:41 PM
@marvel72 - so…okay. You’re spoiling something that isn’t in the show yet. But why is that bad? Are they f’ing one another on screen? Are they making out with one another? No. What’s the controversy about that?
jst5
jst5 - 6/5/2024, 6:42 PM
@Elle79 - That idiot is in every Disney article with the same talking points....he does this on another site also.There is no way that person has a legit life...it has to be a bot.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/5/2024, 6:49 PM
@jst5 - I'm here for the Heat Death of the Star Wars Universe as the creative energy hits Absolute Zero.

That will make me quite happy, actually - this [frick]ing retarded DEI Girl Brand version sucks and it loses millions of dollars by the minute and I'm here for it.

I cancelled D+ years ago. It's a failed venture. The parks are dying - Memorial Day Weekend was the worst in years.

Nothing they do will be profitable long term.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/5/2024, 6:52 PM
@jst5 - This is going to be the response from any remaining Star Wars fans after they scissor sisters are introduced in Ep 3

User Comment Image
jst5
jst5 - 6/5/2024, 7:10 PM
@BruceWayng - And just keep in mind the show is said to have a massive impact on what the Rey movie is going to end up being about just keep that in mind with that this show "confirms" about the "force" and these "mothers".

It's all starting to add up with this and the rumors on where they are going to go with the Rey movie.That being Rey becomes the "force" or whatever they plan to call it at some point...and since she was brought back to life by Ben...they merged and Rey is no longer male or female...you can guess where they are going with that.

Just keep that info in mind with all these "merged" rumors that have been out there with this Rey movie.
jst5
jst5 - 6/5/2024, 7:13 PM
@Batmangina - I went to Disney World last summer twice and it was the less crowded I have ever seen in 20years of going each summer...never seen it like that before and yes I'm enjoying it.I won't be spending 3 or 4 k per person on going there anymore though...last summer was it...just not worth it.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/5/2024, 7:17 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - There is a line in the first episode that one of the police Jedi say your Mother's not mother and father.

I'm going off what I've heard from spoiler reviews.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/5/2024, 7:18 PM
@marvel72 - they just referred to them as parents. I didn’t hear mothers.
