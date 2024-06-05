THE ACOLYE's RT Score Now Puts It In The Same Ballpark As ANDOR But What's The Deal With The Audience Score?

The review embargo for The Acolyte lifted yesterday and with 80 verdicts now counted from critics, it sits at a "Certified Fresh" 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. As we first explained on SFFGazette.com, that puts it in the same ballpark as Andor (96%).

A "Critics Consensus" has also been generated which reads, "Taking fresh risks with Star Wars lore while having infectious fun playing with the stylistic trappings of a galaxy far, far away, The Acolyte is a Padawan series with the potential to become a Master."

However, the Audience Score seems to tell a very different story as it sits at a lowly 46%.

There does appear to be some evidence of review bombing here because it was on 48% several hours before The Acolyte premiered on Disney+. A quick look on social media suggests the main gripe among those "fans" is the show's diverse cast and a supposed "woke agenda" from Lucasfilm.

Google and IMDb also show signs of review bombing and, while there will be lots of people who have legitimate gripes with the two-episode premiere, it's hard to say why so many people have turned on the series. Perhaps it's because they have no female-led superhero movies to vent their frustrations on this year.

In our review of The Acolyte's first four episodes, we concluded by saying, "Star Wars like you’ve never seen it before, The Acolyte soars thanks to its impressive cast, compelling setting, and a mystery which will keep you coming back for more. Now, we just need to hope the series sticks the landing."

What did you think about the show's first two episodes? Let us know in the comments section.

A new era of Star Wars has arrived.



The first two episodes of #TheAcolyte are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/nVY3hJlGFQ — Star Wars (@starwars) June 5, 2024

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.