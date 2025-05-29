AHSOKA Season 2 Star Rory McCann Breaks Silence On Taking Over Baylan Skoll Role From The Late Ray Stevenson

AHSOKA Season 2 Star Rory McCann Breaks Silence On Taking Over Baylan Skoll Role From The Late Ray Stevenson

Following the death of Ray Stevenson in 2023, Game of Thrones star Rory McCann will take over the role of Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka season 2. Now, the actor has broken his silence on his Star Wars debut.

News
By JoshWilding - May 29, 2025 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Ahsoka season 2 is currently shooting in the UK, and after season 1 left us with as many questions as it did answers, Star Wars fans are understandably eager to see where the story goes next.

The show is still expected to tee up Dave Filoni's planned Star Wars movie, with Grand Admiral Thrawn and the Mortis Gods likely posing a major threat to the Galaxy long before Supreme Leader Snoke and the First Order came along (though we wouldn't discount some sort of lead-in to the sequel trilogy). 

Former Jedi Baylan Skoll is searching for...something...on Peridia. However, following the sudden death of actor Ray Stevenson in 2023, Game of Thrones star Rory McCann will take over the role. 

Fans have reacted positively to his casting, and McCann believes Lucasfilm and Filoni made the right choice by having Baylan's story continue. The alternative would have been to potentially end his arc off-screen. 

"I think it's the right decision to carry on his storyline, not just cut it off," he told ComicBook.com (via SFFGazette.com). "We've done it before with other things. I hope the fans embrace it and I'll do my best."

"I'm just starting now, so I'm just trying to be in the right zone for doing it. It's pretty bloody exciting," McCann continued. "I mean, I remember being a kid with my dad, going to the first one probably in the late '70s and ’80s. Now I'm training with a lightsaber at night, so it's pretty exciting."

Talking at Star Wars Celebration, Filoni admitted that losing Stevenson was a major setback for him and Ahsoka season 2. "It was a challenge for me to even consider continuing for a while," he said. "But I have a great support group with Jon [Favreau] and Rosario [Dawson]. And I found a way, and I had Ray in my head."

"And [I'm] grateful for all those conversations with him about Baylan, so I understood what to do. It just took a while to get there. But I'm very confident now that Ray would be happy with the direction of the character that we've chosen."

It's good that the mystery surrounding Baylan's plans will continue to be explored, and we expect him to clash with both Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren as he searches for the Mortis Gods and, potentially, the terrifying Abeloth.

Hayden Christensen's return as Anakin Skywalker was also confirmed at Japan's Celebration, while Admiral Ackbar is set to lead the charge in the battle to defeat Grand Admiral Thrawn.

In case you missed it last month, a first look at McCann's take on Baylan Skoll can be found below. Ahsoka season 2 is currently expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.

ANDOR Star Kyle Soller On Syril Karn's Fate During Episode 8's Devastating Battle - SPOILERS
Related:

ANDOR Star Kyle Soller On Syril Karn's Fate During Episode 8's Devastating Battle - SPOILERS
AHSOKA Star Rosario Dawson Announces That Filming Is Officially Underway On Season 2 With First BTS Photo
Recommended For You:

AHSOKA Star Rosario Dawson Announces That Filming Is Officially Underway On Season 2 With First BTS Photo

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/29/2025, 1:26 PM
Wow, the ZERO HYPE is real!!!!! go Filoni, you got the BALONI !!!1 I NEED HELP STAY AWAY FROM THE NCMEC
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/29/2025, 1:51 PM
@Malatrova15 -

There really is zero hype for season 2.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/29/2025, 1:35 PM
Big shoes to fill...Ray Stevenson was awesome in the series.

and a very underrated Punisher.

User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/29/2025, 1:38 PM
I don't think he'll fully fill in Ray Stevenson's shoes but I do like his response and hope he does well.

I also really hope they do better with Thrawn and actually putting stakes into the show. Lightsabers use to be deadly
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/29/2025, 1:39 PM
Great choice for a replacement, but Stevenson will obviously be missed.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 5/29/2025, 1:46 PM
Still think they should’ve tried to get Liev Schreiber for the role

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/29/2025, 1:55 PM
Can enough of us be tired of Woke Wars now to stop watching it and end it?

Can we stop torturing ourselves with this awful anti entertainment?

We have to stop paying for and watching bad Star Wars in order to get Disney to make good Star Wars.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 5/29/2025, 2:04 PM
Looking forward to season 2!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder