THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Leslye Headland On Review Bombing: "Does Anyone Take That Seriously?"

THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Leslye Headland On Review Bombing: &quot;Does Anyone Take That Seriously?&quot;

During a new interview, The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland gives her take on review bombing, and it doesn't sound like she's really bothered all that much....

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 05, 2024 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Over the past few years, the practice of "review-bombing" has increased among certain fanbases, with review aggregators such as Rotten Tomatoes inundated with negative reactions in at attempt to lower the movie or show's displayed public score.

The Merriam-Webster definition reads: "The flooding of a website with usually negative reviews (as of product or business) While not always the case, review bombing often seems targeted at projects that champion minorities, be it women, people of colour or the LGBTQIA community."

Now, while it's obviously true that not everyone is going to like the project in question and some will simply be registering their disapproval, you can usually tell when something has been review-bombed if a significant amount of verdicts are added before it's even been released, or if it's been generally well-received by critics and/or the average viewer.

Star Wars has been hit particularly hard of late, but The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland took the job knowing full well that the series would provoke the kind of reaction it has.

"Everybody knows what review bombing is like," she tells Collider. "Truly when the show first came out, my publicist was like, 'OK, with the review'… I was like, 'Does anybody take that seriously anymore?' Perhaps the average… I understand the point of it, which is that the average viewer would look at the site and say, 'Oh, the user review is really low.' But I think that, if you're in the Star Wars fandom, I think you already know what review bombing is. So I guess if you're totally new to the fandom and you're considering watching the show, it could affect you. But I also think that my work in the past has been very word-of-mouth anyway, so I don't know if it… I think that because behind the scenes, we all know what it is — it's not that it's not concerning — but I think it's pretty expected. I would say."

What do you make of Headland's comments? Let us know in the usual place.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

 The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

"I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith," showrunner Headland told EW in a recent interview. "That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote 'extinct' to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?"

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on Get Out and Us, scored The Acolyte.

STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW Leaked LEGO Set Reveals New Ship And Name Of Jude Law's Mysterious Jedi
Related:

STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW Leaked LEGO Set Reveals New Ship And Name Of Jude Law's Mysterious Jedi
THE ACOLYTE Showrunner On Fans Shipping Osha & The Stranger And That Unnamed Planet - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

THE ACOLYTE Showrunner On Fans "Shipping" Osha & The Stranger And That Unnamed Planet - SPOILERS
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/5/2024, 7:01 AM
No one takes it seriously.

Make em mad 😡 😂🎉
Origame
Origame - 7/5/2024, 7:30 AM
@YouFlopped - yes, and watch your viewership drop like the hindenburg.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/5/2024, 7:11 AM
I never take audience scores seriously.

They're only an indicator of a trend of public opinion. So the bad audience reviews for Acolyte are merely reflective of the anger of fans (a certain vocal portion of the fanbase) and you don't need to look at an audience score for that.

But it's not a good indicator of a film or TV show's quality. Shitty action movies get higher audience scores than critics scores, not because of review bombing but because the lowest common denominator likes a good mindless action movie.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/5/2024, 7:14 AM
In terms of review bombing specifically though, it's important to remember one fundamental fact:

Audience scores can be review bombed
Critics scores can not.

So why would you ever take an audience score seriously?
TheLight
TheLight - 7/5/2024, 7:12 AM
"THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Leslye Headland On Review Bombing: "Does Anyone Take That Seriously?"?

The real question, ladies and gents, is this. Does anyone take HER seriously?
OptimusPrime114
OptimusPrime114 - 7/5/2024, 7:39 AM
@TheLight - I don’t.
grouch
grouch - 7/5/2024, 7:16 AM
anytime I see shit like this from these people who won't shut the [frick] up about it I know the shows bad.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/5/2024, 7:18 AM
Have never been able to take audience scores seriously.

I've been finding The Acolyte incredibly dull, but I did like last week's and this week's - guess the bar was low for that though.

But there's folk that'll dig it a lot, and that's their opinion.

As long as they're not a dick about it, or come off disingenuous about it, then I don't care.
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 7/5/2024, 7:32 AM
@DravenCorvis - I often prefer to just try and make up my own mind tbh... people like different things after all.

From what I've watched of it though, the writing just seems lazy and half assed.

You're right though, as long as the criticism is genuine and well presented it's fair, no need to be a dick about it or hurl insults at the actors/actresses themselves.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/5/2024, 7:24 AM
Nobody in their right mind does, no. And when you see a user review score as low as The Acolyte’s, there’s always an ulterior motive as to why that that’s never indicative of the shows actual quality.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 7/5/2024, 7:28 AM
New Star Wars has been bad but review bombing an episode that hasn't been shown yet is just dumb as hell
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 7/5/2024, 7:29 AM
Trouble is, they seem to try and categorise it all as "review bombing" even the bad reviews that are structured and fair in their presentation.

Any just hurling insults can be discounted, but a reasonably written review on their bad writing of the series is fair.
Origame
Origame - 7/5/2024, 7:31 AM
That is true. No one takes claims of review bombing seriously.

Well, unless you're Josh.
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 7/5/2024, 7:32 AM
@Origame - Josh is already busy fluffing the new Superman even though we haven't seen a single piece of footage, trailer or anything
Origame
Origame - 7/5/2024, 7:41 AM
@DevilsDreams - right now at least (and that's just because they're moving past the Snyder stuff).

But you know come Tuesday when that new episode drops he's gonna be drooling all over it and in full defense mode for the acolyte.
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 7/5/2024, 7:35 AM
User Comment Image
ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 7/5/2024, 7:38 AM
It sounds like Leslie genuinely hates the Star Wars fandom.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/5/2024, 7:39 AM
@ZiggyStarman - That's what you took from her comments??
EZBeast
EZBeast - 7/5/2024, 7:43 AM
I love when people say they don't take audience scores seriously but act like critics know better. Critics seem to be so detached from reality when it comes to a review as if they're too afraid to be cruel to a movie in fear of backlash so will overpraise more projects then not. Audience scores are far more fair and generalized as the review bombing only happens to a handful of titles.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder