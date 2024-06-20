THE ACOLYTE Star Dafne Keen Suggests Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon Has Romantic Interest In Amandla Stenberg's Osha
grif
grif - 6/20/2024, 1:09 PM



lol this is shit
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/20/2024, 1:13 PM
@grif - is not lol
HermanM
HermanM - 6/20/2024, 1:10 PM
Lmao. Now we know she can't sing or act
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/20/2024, 1:10 PM
Sounds like someone needs attention. LOL!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/20/2024, 1:13 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - i know...but you get it, im here buddy
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/20/2024, 1:11 PM
Uh...okay.

And all we did was have our traditional barbecue.

User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/20/2024, 1:11 PM
This is [frick]ing awesome! Hey kids, let's put on a show!!

This is such a full color dayglo abortion, I can barely contain my joy - Black Gay Doctor WHO is trying to out shitty this one and they're neck and neck!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Vigor
Vigor - 6/20/2024, 1:12 PM
Lol song has a childish Gambino type of vibe
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/20/2024, 1:12 PM
She is awesome i will watch this show whit my stepson
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 6/20/2024, 1:12 PM
As a fan of the Acolyte and a supporter of the creative folks involved . . . girl, no.
Spoken
Spoken - 6/20/2024, 1:13 PM
Celebrities do the "cringiest and silliest" shit ever lol. Reminds me during the lockdown where Gal Gadot JUST HAD TO DO THIS...
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/20/2024, 1:15 PM
@Spoken - rich people are funny..once you got house and food covered you start doing the craziest shit and going to the wackiest private islands
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 6/20/2024, 1:17 PM
@Spoken - That video was cringe asf! James marsden has a wonderful signing voice though. During that time everyone sporting their lockdown look.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/20/2024, 1:14 PM
The video is a bit cringe (although... hello there Amandla), but the song is... okay.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/20/2024, 1:16 PM
@MarkCassidy - Dude, get your ears tested or raise your standards.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/20/2024, 1:17 PM
@MarkCassidy - she basically took a reddit reply, and made a song out of it. You can tell these are all things she's wanted to say and could have made a long instagram post saying it. But she made a song out of it. I respect it
TheyDont
TheyDont - 6/20/2024, 1:18 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Having standards is racist
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/20/2024, 1:19 PM
@HashTagSwagg - My standards are fine, and I'll skip the advice from someone who thought Lucasfilm invented the word Acolyte.
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/20/2024, 1:22 PM
@MarkCassidy - clap back Mark Cassidy is my favorite Mark Cassidy
Origame
Origame - 6/20/2024, 1:16 PM
How you know she's never endured real hardship in her life:
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 6/20/2024, 1:16 PM
Since I’m a victim,

I get to be a terrible actress and singer

be in terrible show and

if you don’t like it,

you’re racist
Odekahn
Odekahn - 6/20/2024, 1:16 PM
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

This is almost as bad as the show.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 6/20/2024, 1:17 PM
Was it racist or just bad actor backlash, as usual?
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 6/20/2024, 1:19 PM
She will only become more bitter and hateful

and continue to call everybody

Who doesn’t agree with her or like her

racist , misogynist and homophobic
thespiderkat
thespiderkat - 6/20/2024, 1:20 PM
Sorry ms Stenberg, your victim card has been declined due to excessive usage.. try again next week.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/20/2024, 1:21 PM
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/20/2024, 1:22 PM
She seems the type if you said she's a shitty actress,she would class it as being racist towards her.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/20/2024, 1:23 PM
I had no idea the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes also affected PR teams. Because Amandlas’ must have lost their damn minds
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/20/2024, 1:24 PM
They are cringe. Trying to be Willow Smith so bad
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 6/20/2024, 1:25 PM
How many times can this girl straight up attack white people ...then call them racist?

Either way, she doesn't have a shred of common sense. Dear Amandla, please see Iman Vellani on how to properly deal with critism. Also, when you're a teen and say messed up shit, its not an excuse.

You could have just come out and said I said stupid things as a teen, instead you come out with another "video" doubling down.

Also, the same people coaching these actors into saying stupid things are the same ones who wont cast them again. Anyone see Moses Ingram lately? They totally coached her, threw her out there and left her to die. Did that Reva show ever happen? No.

Again, why would you do this?

