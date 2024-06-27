THE ACOLYTE Star Charlie Barnett On Episode 5's Shocking Developments - SPOILERS

The fifth episode of The Acolyte proved to be quite the shocker, and star Charlie Barnett has now weighed in on his character's big moment. Major spoilers follow...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 27, 2024 07:06 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Episode 5 of The Acolyte is now streaming on Disney+, and even if you saw the Master twist coming, "Night" still featured its share of shocking moments.

We had a pretty good idea that the mysterious "Master" would be unveiled during this week's episode and who would be under the mask, but we didn't expect him to deal out quite so much death and destruction.

After taking out a couple of red shirts, the powerful Dark-side warrior - now revealed to be the man who went by the name Qimir (Manny Jacinto) - murders both Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen) and Yord Fandor (Charlie Barnett) in quick succession.

During an interview with EW, Barnett was asked how he felt about his character's shocking demise and what it was like filming his death scene.

"Let’s just put it out there: Manny, beyond being an extremely handsome gentleman, is one of the kindest people ever. And in rehearsing it, we’ve got to move slow. So throughout all this time, I'm just being held by Manny, and he is just cradling my head and being like, 'Oh, Charlie, does that hurt when I crack your neck that way?' And I'm like, 'No, man. You're killing me. It's totally fine. You can crack my neck however you're f---ing going to crack it. I'm going to be dead.' But it was actually really comforting and peaceful. And he's so sweet and so kind that it was like I was gently being killed until we were like, Okay, let's speed this baby up.' And then I am dead on the floor. It was a nice death. It was luxurious."

Barnett was then asked about Yord's decision to return to the fighting after Osha tells him that his friends are in trouble, which ultimately leads to his death.

"When Osha convinces me that Jecki is in danger, I know my duty is to bring this civilian up to the ship and get out of here as quickly as possible, but my heart breaks, and it's the first time my compassion supersedes. And all the responsibility of what you must live up to goes out the window. And yes, sadly, he doesn't survive and win off of that kind of energy. I think it's kind of the fault of not living in that place for more of his life. He was too confined, and you see his demise from it. These are all the reasonings why he loses so much of what he knows he's good at, which is fighting, because his attachments and his emotional connection speak louder in that moment."

What do you make of The Acolyte episode 5 and the departure of both Jecki and Yord? Drop us a comment down below.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

 The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

"I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith," showrunner Headland told EW in a recent interview. "That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote 'extinct' to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?"

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on Get Out and Us, scored The Acolyte.

THE ACOLYTE's Latest Episode Addresses A Big Fan Complaint About The Show Breaking STAR WARS Canon
Beer85
Beer85 - 6/27/2024, 7:27 AM
Its funny how some people still watch this show.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/27/2024, 7:32 AM
It's funny how some people still comment on shows they don't watch
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/27/2024, 7:36 AM
People enjoying a show, CBM users:

User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 6/27/2024, 7:39 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - this has literally never happened. In fact the exact opposite happens. People don't like show, suddenly they're sexist and racist and homophobic
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/27/2024, 7:47 AM
@Origame -
Who on CBM has said anyone is sexist, racist or homophobic for not liking this show?
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/27/2024, 7:58 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - I'm not going to name names, but I know of 2 right off the top of my head.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/27/2024, 7:59 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - No one takes offense to people liking this show. What DOES happen is people getting upset when others criticize it or make fun of it. Them those people attack the ones doing the criticizing.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/27/2024, 8:00 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - yeah I’m also not calling anyone specific out because I don’t want to summon them, but there are a few regulars on here that have been saying this for years, and specifically have called people bigots for not liking the acolyte.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/27/2024, 8:03 AM
@CorndogBurglar - But what if they are criticizing criticism

User Comment Image

Truly no one should be called sexist, racists or homophobic for not liking a show. They should only be called that for being those things
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/27/2024, 8:05 AM
@mountainman - I haven't been in these threads as much so I can certainly pledge ignorance on that.

That said someone not liking a show doesn't make someone any of those things.

There are certainly extremes on various ends on this site and comments like that (from any end) should not be permitted
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/27/2024, 8:07 AM
@mountainman - plead*

User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 6/27/2024, 8:16 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - let's see, there's fireandblood, drreedrichards, variant, tonic24k,...
Origame
Origame - 6/27/2024, 8:18 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - ah. Changing the goalpost. First it's not happening, now it's happening but they're justified because we're apparently racist, sexist, and homophobic (which is basically a roundabout way of you calling us those things yourself but whatever)
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/27/2024, 8:19 AM
@Origame - User Comment Image

@FireandBlood, @drreedrichards, @variant, @tonic24k

User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/27/2024, 8:21 AM
@Origame - Where did I say it is not happening? I asked you to give names, that is not a denial.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 6/27/2024, 8:21 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - you can literally scroll up and see the first comment, yet I guess that doesn't happen.

There were plenty of very specific sexist, racist and homophobic comments made in the threads before the show. Just go back to the comments on Episode 3. Plenty of other people said they'd never give the show a chance before it was released too. When people chose to hate something before seeing it, the only twist less shocking than the one in this episode is that they didn't like it after it was released either.

Whatever, not worth even engaging in it. Episode was great, they miss out on it. Their loss.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/27/2024, 8:23 AM
@Itwasme - "literally never happened"

First comment

User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 6/27/2024, 8:34 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - I mean, it's showing doubt.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/27/2024, 8:36 AM
@Origame - Doubting you is not moving goal posts. Asking for details because I don't find you to be a reliable narrator is its own thing
Origame
Origame - 6/27/2024, 8:37 AM
@Itwasme - ..you mean the comment that just finds it funny people are still watching it without showing any offense to the people or insulting said people?

And saying the lesbian witches making babies with each other is dumb isn't being racist, sexist, or homophobic.
Origame
Origame - 6/27/2024, 8:38 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - I was referring to what you said to @CorndogBurglar. You told him it was a valid criticism to call someone racist, sexist, or homophobic.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/27/2024, 8:40 AM
@Origame - Are you arguing that we shouldn't call someone sexist, racist or homophobic if they are in fact being those things?
Origame
Origame - 6/27/2024, 7:38 AM
It's almost as shocking as when anakin blew up the death star
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/27/2024, 7:39 AM
by FAR the best episode of the series. the reveal wasn't a surprise, HOWEVER, the way the actor portrayed it was fantastic. i enjoyed this episode even with the plot holes and poor writing again. the action was great. the only "oh shit" moment for me was when the Master snapped Yord's neck. didn't see that coming and loved it
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/27/2024, 7:56 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Itwasme
Itwasme - 6/27/2024, 8:14 AM
@BlackStar25 - pure carnage
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/27/2024, 8:39 AM
@BlackStar25 - you got your lightsaber action man haha!!.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/27/2024, 8:42 AM
@Itwasme - Not gonna lie...Didnt think we would get that.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/27/2024, 8:00 AM
Was this really "shocking"? There were only two guesses who the Sith was, and this was one of them.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/27/2024, 8:13 AM
@CorndogBurglar - No, that wasn't shocking.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/27/2024, 8:19 AM
@CorndogBurglar - Could be wrong, but the reveal is likely not what the word 'shocking' relates to as highlighted by the fact the bulk of the article talks about the killing of certain characters which could easily fit under the tem 'shocking' regardless opinion either way of a show.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/27/2024, 8:01 AM
They were bitches ..they died like one
Itwasme
Itwasme - 6/27/2024, 8:12 AM
Solid episode. Sure it was more a reveal than a twist, but who cares. Episode was great and didn't need some sort of shocking twist.

The dude from the Good Place really shined up for this. He's ripped and I thought nailed it in this episode. Hes shown some good range between this and The Good Place too.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/27/2024, 8:17 AM
@Itwasme - I haven't seen it yet but I'm glad to hear he is doing well in the role! Loved him in The Good Place and was excited to see more of him in Top Gun Maverick but I'm not sure he even had a line in that movie
Itwasme
Itwasme - 6/27/2024, 8:27 AM
@Evansly - I'd put him on a one to watch list for sure. He crushed it. You should check out the episode for sure (or show if you haven't). One episode dragged, but overall it's been pretty solid. It's biggest issue is I think it would be better binged than weekly released.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/27/2024, 8:29 AM
@Itwasme - I'll probably wait until it's over before I watch it but hearing how good his performance is is definitely something encouraging. I definitely can see him being a star, he's very handsome and charming and if he does have a good range I hope he'll go far
Thing94
Thing94 - 6/27/2024, 8:25 AM
Meh...
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/27/2024, 8:41 AM
I still cant believe Yord got killed by Kylo Ren

