THE ACOLYTE Star Rebecca Henderson On Playing Vernestra Rwoh 100 Years After Her Book And Comic Appearances

The Acolyte will take us further back into the Star Wars franchise's past than any other live-action project. However, those of you who have read Disney and Marvel Comics' publishing material will likely already be well-acquainted with the High Republic era.

Despite a long list of books and comics being set during that period, the upcoming Disney+ series will feature only one character from those: Vernestra Rwoh.

Played by Rebecca Henderson, this version will differ quite a bit from the one we're used to. Talking to Total Film (via SFFGazette.com), the actress explained why.

"I don’t want to use the word 'badass,' but Vernestra is such a badass," she said of the Mirialan Jedi Master. "She’s a revered Jedi Master. The series is set about 100 years on from when we’ve seen Vernestra [in other High Republic media], so she’s certainly an elder, who thinks she’s seen it all."

Despite this being a much older and wiser version of the character, Henderson seemed to confirm that Rwoh will still wield her iconic lightsaber. "Vernestra’s lightsaber is purple, and she was able to alter it as a 16-year-old and turn it into a lightwhip."

Very little has been revealed about where this series is taking us, though we're expecting to learn more about how the Sith had returned to power by the time The Phantom Menace began.

In a separate interview with the site, lead star Amandla Stenberg shared her take on The Acolyte's place in Star Wars lore.

"We are the prequel to the prequels," she says. "And the prequels have this kind of prestige to them, this monarchical vibe. So one of my main questions going in was: are we going to maintain that sensibility? And yes, in many ways we do, while also incorporating elements that feel really contemporary and relatable. When I watched [the finished episodes] I was really struck by how universal the story was."

A new still has also been released from the series which you can see below.

Exclusive: Charlie Barnett's Yord Fandar and Lee Jung-jae's Sol are suited up in their Jedi robes in our exclusive picture from The Acolyte. Read more about the show here: https://t.co/aimdcU2jwn pic.twitter.com/6K2t1lqX0o — Total Film (@totalfilm) April 19, 2024

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The next Star Wars TV series will premiere on Disney+ on June 4.