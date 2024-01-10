THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU Rumored To Be Start Of A Trilogy; First AHSOKA Season 2 Concept Art Teases Mortis Gods

Earlier this week, Lucasfilm announced plans for The Mandalorian & Grogu, a new Star Wars movie directed by Jon Favreau. Fans still have some questions about what that means for the Disney+ TV series (season 4 of The Mandalorian is still said to be in the works), but the press release also revealed plans for Ahsoka season 2.

The first piece of concept art - illustrated by showrunner and Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni - has been revealed (via SFFGazette.com) and it depicts Ahsoka Tano and Sabin Wren standing atop the statue of the Mortis God known as "The Father" which is also where we last saw Baylan Skoll.

The implication here seems to be that they'll follow in the villain's footsteps, hopefully meaning we won't have long to wait before finding out what that beacon in the distance was. Following Ray Stevenon's sudden death last year, there's still no word on who will replace him as the Jedi-turned-villain.

You can take a closer look at the first Asoka season 2 teaser in the X post below.

The story continues.#Ahsoka Season 2 now in development with Dave Filoni. pic.twitter.com/1s2wqoqouy — Ahsoka (@ahsokaofficial) January 10, 2024

In other news, Making Star Wars is reporting that The Mandalorian & Grogu is more than likely a retooling of The Mandalorian season 4. Rumours that might be the case first started doing the rounds last summer, though we were never sure whether to take them seriously with Hollywood in the midst of those strikes.

Apparently, the idea is for The Mandalorian & Grogu to be the start of a trilogy which will also include Dave Filoni's untitled movie (thought to be a loose adaptation of Heir to the Empire) and a third, secret project.

It sounds like these plans hinge on Mando's big screen debut being a success, so if it ends up being just a moderate hit, Filoni will likely retool his movie so the story ends there. Both features rely on Disney+ subscribers being interested enough to follow these characters into theaters so only time will tell whether that works out.

"I’m going to add a caveat, which is just my sense on it, is that it’s a trilogy if the first one connects," the site explains. "If the first one [The Mandalorian and Grogu] is a big film, they’ll make two more. If the first one doesn’t and makes Indiana Jones [and the Dial of Destiny] money, then they’ll just do the two [already announced] and wash their hands of it."

While not confirmed, it's widely believed The Mandalorian & Grogu will be released in theaters on May 22, 2026.