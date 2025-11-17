THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Director Jon Favreau Teases Mando's New Mission As Another Still Is Released

THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Director Jon Favreau Teases Mando's New Mission As Another Still Is Released

The Mandalorian and Grogu director Jon Favreau has shared new insights into what to expect from the upcoming movie, while a still from the movie puts the spotlight squarely on Din Djarin and The Child...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 17, 2025 01:11 PM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: Empire (via SFFGazette.com)

The Mandalorian and Grogu looks set to be a fresh start for the popular Disney+ franchise as it makes the leap from streaming to theaters. Season 3 concluded in a way that opened the door to new adventures, though those were originally set to play out in Season 4. 

Disney decided to prioritise box office revenue over subscriber numbers, and filmmaker Jon Favreau reportedly condensed his original 8-episode plans into a two-hour feature (similar to what happened when the Moana series became Moana 2, a move that paid off massively when it grossed over $1 billion worldwide). 

Talking to Empire Online (via SFFGazette.com), the filmmaker said that this cinematic adventure will see Din Djarin and The Child team up with the former Rebels on Adelphi Base.

"The Mandalorian has changed his priorities," Favreau teased. "One of the last things we say [in Season 3] is, like, 'I don’t want to go out there and just be a hired gun. I want to work for the good guys.'"

That means lending his skills to Sigourney Weaver's Colonel Ward and Star Wars Rebels' Zeb Orrelios. "Now we get to really have fun with him," the writer and director teased. "He’s such a compelling character, even if you’ve never seen Rebels, between the voice, the swagger, and the physical ability."

"That central relationship, as they go off and face adventure together, that’s the underpinning of the film," Favreau continued, referring to the movie's title characters. "Star Wars is always about progression and growth and characters evolving, sometimes for the good, sometimes for the bad."

"It’s about apprenticeship, it’s about one generation teaching the next," he added. "There’s more growth that happens over the course of the film."

Whether Favreau has been able to tell the story he originally intended is hard to say, but we don't know how deep into production he was into The Mandalorian Season 4 when plans changed (there have been conflicting reports about how many episodes were written).

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce. The film's music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who returns to score the franchise after working on the Disney+ TV series.

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

Fans Pay For New Banner To Fly Above Disney Asking The Studio To Make THE HUNT FOR BEN SOLO
Related:

Fans Pay For New Banner To Fly Above Disney Asking The Studio To Make THE HUNT FOR BEN SOLO
THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Star Jeremy Allen White Reveals New Details About His Rotta The Hutt Transformation
Recommended For You:

THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Star Jeremy Allen White Reveals New Details About His Rotta The Hutt Transformation

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 11/17/2025, 1:47 PM
Did Trump blowed Clinton??
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/17/2025, 1:58 PM
@TheRedLeader - Perhaps not. Bubba is also the name of Ghislaine Maxwell‘s horse.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/17/2025, 1:58 PM
Cool , Favreau’s comments sound good to me tbh!!.

I honestly from the first season and especially the second felt like Din’s arc would be to go from this neutral force who is just a lone gun for hire part of this Mandalorian creed who due to the Child’s influence on him would start to be more individualized and become the new leader (albeit reluctant” of the Mandalorians that would unite them all but that’s not really quite the direction they went which is fine…

Anyway , the movie looks fun and I hope is a return to form for the series akin to S1-2 rather then 3which while still enjoyable was the weakest season imo due to its shifted focus where Din & Grogu felt more supporting characters or co-leads to Bo Katan.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder