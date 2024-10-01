THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU May Be Part Of A Much Bigger Plan According To Moff Gideon Actor Giancarlo Esposito

Disney has finally realised that the best place for Star Wars is on the big screen after several years where the only place fans could head into a Galaxy Far, Far Away was on streaming.

During last year's strikes, The Mandalorian season 4 became The Mandalorian and Grogu movie. We'd imagine Jon Favreau has upped the stakes and reshaped the story but Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito believes the filmmaker's plans extend well beyond just one feature.

Talking at Dragon Con (via SFFGazette.com), the actor shared his belief that Favreau has plans on par with what we've seen from Marvel Studios (a franchise Esposito is also familiar with after joining the cast of Captain America: Brave New World during reshoots).

"As in the MCU, Disney will figure out how to join all of these characters into one really great movie or TV show," the actor shared. "That’s my sense of where it will go."

"Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have a new vision, continuing on with a 'Mandalorian' movie," Esposito continued. "My sense is that it’s all going to converge at one point or another and we’re going to have another set of [a] trilogy, or more, of films."

Of course, we already know the plan is for us to eventually get a Star Wars movie from Dave Filoni which brings together the Disney+ character for a story we're assuming will serve as the finale to this post-Return of the Jedi era of storytelling. If Esposito is to be believed, there could be another movie somewhere in there.

That will be no easy task for Favreau or Filoni as it appears the heroes eventually fail because not only does Emperor Palpatine puppet Supreme Leader Snoke from the shadows but the First Order rises up to replace the Empire. Perhaps the likes of Din Djarin and Ahsoka Tano assemble to stop an even greater threat?

Elsewhere in this panel, Esposito reflected on an exchange with the creatives during the shooting of a pivotal season 3 scene.

"[By the end of] 45 minutes, we start talking about a sequel for Moff Gideon...Dave says, 'Wouldn’t it be a great idea if we had Moff Gideon leave and come back and be somebody else?' and [Jon] says, 'No, he’s Moff Gideon!' 'It’s going to be great and we’ll think about a sequel.'" Asked whether he thinks Gideon's story will continue, he added, "I want to live! There was a f*cking clone. Make it true!"

Starring Pedro Pascal, directed by Favreau and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Favreau, Filoni and Ian Bryce, this exciting new adventure in the Mandalorian and Grogu's journey is currently in production and arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026.