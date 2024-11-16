RED ONE Dethrones VENOM: THE LAST DANCE At Domestic Box Office Despite Disappointing Debut

Despite a disappointing debut from new Christmas movie Red One, Venom: The Last Dance has finally been knocked off the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 16, 2024 12:11 PM EST
After three weeks at the top of the box office in the U.S., Sony Pictures' SSU threequel Venom: The Last Dance has finally been dethroned - but the movie that claimed the No. 1 spot from the Lethal Protector didn't exactly make a huge splash.

Amazon MGM's holiday-themed fantasy adventure, Red One, took in around $11 million on Friday (this includes $3.7 million from Thursday previews), and is now on track to make an estimated $30 million over the weekend.

This wouldn't usually be considered a particularly disappointing bow, but with a reported budget of over $250 million, it might take a Christmas miracle for the movie to turn a profit for the studio.

Red One could perform better overseas, and it is the only major new release this weekend. Audiences also seem to be enjoying the movie, as it has received a surprisingly positive A- CinemaScore.

Red One currently sits at 33% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 106 reviews. "Wrapped in slick packaging but wholly lacking in holiday magic, Red One is a ho-ho-hum action-adventure," reads the site's critics' consensus.

Dwayne Johnson stars as a North Pole security agent who teams-up with a skilled but "naughty" bounty hunter (Chris Evans) to track down and rescue an impressively jacked Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) when he's kidnapped by a group of unknown assailants.

"With Red One, our intention was to make a movie that you can enjoy on the biggest screen possible," Johnson recently said of the movie. "Legitimately the biggest screens possible are IMAX. I was midway through shooting Red One and I had an opportunity to see Oppenheimer. I watched in the IMAX theater where Christopher Nolan watches and screens his movies."

"Him and Emma [Thomas], his wife. I even asked to let me sit where Chris sits. They said, 'Chris sits here.' I watch Oppenheimer. It was amazing, but I was thinking: 'Holy shit. 'Red One' on this screen and with this technology could be game over. I remember texting [director Jake Kasdan] a picture of my bare chest and a picture of the screen and we realized how cool [IMAX] would be."

"When a villain kidnaps Santa Claus from the North Pole, an E.L.F. (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative joins forces with the world's most accomplished tracker to find him and save Christmas."

The cast also features Lucy Liu (Kill Bill: Vol. 1; Charlie's Angels), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina; Mad Men), Bonnie Hunt (The Green Mile; Jumanji), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones; The Fate of the Furious), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth; Don't Worry Darling), and Wesley Kimmel (The Book of Boba Fett; Good Girls).

Red One is now playing, and will stream on Prime Video at a later date. Do you plan on seeing this one on the big screen?

Related:

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/16/2024, 12:38 PM
Red One and Venom are perfect examples of why the theater industry began to decline prior to Covid-19.
TehJoker
TehJoker - 11/16/2024, 12:44 PM
@SonOfAGif - Box office hits? Not the constant marvel woke slop?

Not that red one is good.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/16/2024, 12:49 PM
@SonOfAGif - hope it serves as a wake-up call again. Last time the pandemic was blamed, but they can't play that card now
Mastero
Mastero - 11/16/2024, 12:51 PM
@bkmeijer1 - Blamed for what? Venom 3 did pretty well
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/16/2024, 12:52 PM
@TehJoker - What are you talking about? Prior to Covid-19, Marvel Studios had back to back billion dollar films. Not sure why Marvel Studios was even mentioned by you though?
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/16/2024, 12:53 PM
@SonOfAGif - I also think home cinema systems are so good now people aren't going to the cinema unless it's something that actually looks good and worth the time and the ticket price.
Also it's not long before you can stream new movies at home, Amazon Prime Home Premiere rental.
TehJoker
TehJoker - 11/16/2024, 12:54 PM
@SonOfAGif - @SonOfAGif - Ah yes thats why modern marvel fail

"cOv!d"

Those movies did well cause of avengers hype. Which is gone.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/16/2024, 12:55 PM
@marvel72 - Barbie, Oppenheimer, and a few others have gotten people up from the couch and back into theaters. I think people are just no longer tolerating low quality looking movies. A trailer is supposed to be strong enough to pull in interest and it's making people skip these movies. Joker 2 is a other example of people being picky with what they go out and see.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/16/2024, 12:56 PM
@Mastero - I meant Red One moreso. A blockbuster with some big names isn't enough anymore. Venom 3 did well enough though.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/16/2024, 12:57 PM
@TehJoker - Do you even read before you post a comment? Prior to Covid-19, The movie industry was slumping in sales due to garbage being pumped out. Yet Marvel Studios was profitable. During Covid-19 Marvel Studios was still profitable and they have only had 3 box office fails post Covid due to the movies being bad. But Barbie, Oppenheimer, Deadpool & Wolverine, and others have broken records and reignited theater interest. But if studios continue to release garbage like Red One and Venom, You will see another slump again.
TehJoker
TehJoker - 11/16/2024, 12:59 PM
@SonOfAGif - Lmao covid isnt why the marvels failed for instance.

So tell me why is venom, a movie doing well, a sign of movie failings. But marvels, wokeness isnt?

Notice the movies you mentioned aren't wokefests
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/16/2024, 1:13 PM
@TehJoker - Wtf are you even talking about? I said Marvel has had 3 movies post Covid that failed because the movies were bad. And you completely ignored that to say I blamed them failing on Covid and not wokeness. You need to turn off Fox News and form a real thought like an adult and not a sheep. If you can't read before you type then you shouldn't be on a comment section.
TehJoker
TehJoker - 11/16/2024, 1:17 PM
@SonOfAGif - Haha. Woke movies are why they failed. Not covid. Like many of you imply. So I ask again, why is venom a movie that did well a sign of anything? All the venom movies have done well. They help keep theatres alive.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/16/2024, 1:19 PM
@TehJoker - You are a certified clown. I did not say The Marvels failed because of Covid. I said it twice already. Reading is fundamental but clearly you cannot comprehend what reading is. I expect no less from a sheep who needs to constantly use political choice words instead of real words found in a dictionary.
TehJoker
TehJoker - 11/16/2024, 1:21 PM
@SonOfAGif - You're still not answering my question, why is venom 3 doing well a sign of something, but marvels failing not?

Trump won btw
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/16/2024, 1:36 PM
@TehJoker - Nice deflecting. Not sure what Trump winning has to do with your lack of comprehension skills though. But sound off peanut.
TehJoker
TehJoker - 11/16/2024, 1:37 PM
@SonOfAGif - "But sound off peanut" is that supposed to be clever? Sounds so tryhard.

Trump means no more wokeness. "Peanut"
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/16/2024, 1:44 PM
@TehJoker - You're a sheep. Wokeness is a term politicians on the fight right coined to label minorities, women, and same sex individuals in a new category that doesn't sound misogynistic, homophobic, and racist. You ate it up as if it was an agenda created by the left to indoctrinate people. When in reality it was projects and stories of diversity for a market that demanded it. But because you sheep felt oppressed and felt left out, You all made it about how you're the victim and being exiled from media. But sound off peanut.
TehJoker
TehJoker - 11/16/2024, 1:55 PM
@SonOfAGif - All that energy, and you never use it well. Where was this when trump was winning, or hermanM walks freely through your site. Ha it means nothing. White noise.

You know why your movies fail. Same reason trump won.

Nobody wants woke. Cry lefty.
TehJoker
TehJoker - 11/16/2024, 1:56 PM
@TehJoker - Cry lefty was a bit on the nose. I apoligize.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 11/16/2024, 12:53 PM
Saw Red One last night with the kids. I thought it was pretty bad but the kids enjoyed it. Chris Evans was wearing 3 shirts in it. With a leather jacket on too. The scene where they fight the snowman literally had him with two undershirts and a button down over them
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/16/2024, 1:01 PM
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/16/2024, 1:04 PM
Both shit movies
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/16/2024, 1:14 PM

2 garbage movies. Who cares which one made what?
JDL
JDL - 11/16/2024, 1:21 PM
There is a horrible misconception here. Red One is a Netflix property. It was released to theaters to 1) generate publicity for a long term run via streaming, 2) recover its P&A cost and hopefully a modest amount of it's production cost. IT WAS NEVER EXPECTED THAT IT WOULD BREAK-EVEN AT THE BOX OFFICE.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 11/16/2024, 1:36 PM
Don't care about that movie so I hope it fails miserably just so I can laugh at it endlessly.
Nolanite out

