The Biggest Winner On Election Night Could End Up Being VENOM: THE LAST DANCE

With people flocking to theaters yesterday evening to escape the endless U.S. election news updates, it appears Venom: The Last Dance will be the biggest winner thanks to a higher turnout than normal...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 06, 2024 05:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Venom
Source: Variety

As we write this, Donald Trump has declared victory and will be the next President of the United States. You've probably noticed that the news cycle has been a little slow this week with all eyes on the election, but Venom: The Last Dance might be the biggest winner when all is said and done

According to Variety, theaters yesterday received a higher turnout than normal (and Tuesdays are already busy thanks to discounted tickets). While we don't yet have specific numbers, the Venom threequel is expected to receive a significant financial boost.

After all, how better to tune out the real world than to switch your brain off with Tom Hardy's latest wacky adventure as the Lethal Protector?

Venom: The Last Dance grossed $2.1 million on Monday and has reached $92 million in North America. The threequel also continues to exceed expectations in China where its total has reached $73.5 million; in the coming weeks, it will almost certainly top Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's $86.9 million to become the highest-grossing comic book movie in the Middle Kingdom post-COVID.

The movie has clearly struck a chord with people and, when we interview writer/director Kelly Marcel, the filmmaker told us this about making the most epic conclusion to the trilogy she could:

"I wanted to get out of San Francisco, get out of darkness and nighttime and bring Eddie and Venom out into these epic landscapes and into the daylight and shoot everything as practically as possible. The rapid sequence is all practical. That is a bunch of people, including Tom Hardy, underwater in a tank for two weeks. He’s really on that motorbike, we’re really exploding things in that third act outside and while we used little green screen elements here and there, most of the movie is shot practically which is something I’m really, really proud of."

Check back here later for the latest Venom: The Last Dance box office numbers. 

"The most cinematic, monumental Venom movie to date, we said in our recent review of the movie, "The Last Dance leaves room for improvement but by upping the stakes and allowing Eddie and Venom to bond, it’s epic and heartfelt enough to leave us hoping this is far from Tom Hardy’s last whirl as the Lethal Protector."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters.

