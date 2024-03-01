VENOM 3 Behind-The-Scenes Photo Confirms SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Connection

Filming on Venom 3 has either wrapped or is very close to wrapping, and star Tom Hardly has taken to Instagram to share a new behind-the-scenes photo from the set.

While there doesn't appear to be anything too revealing or interesting about the photo at first glance, it actually serves as confirmation that the SSU threequel will directly tie into the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

When shooting commenced in Los Mateos, Spain last year, some set photos featured various Day of the Dead-like imagery, indicating that the Psychotic Symbiote's next adventure would at least partially be set in Mexico during the annual Día de los Muertos festival.

When we last saw Eddie Brock (Hardy) he was in a similarly-themed bar in one of No Way Home's post-credits scenes, in the exact same outfit he's wearing in the photo below.

Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel, who was a writer/producer on the first two films. Plot details are still under wraps, but Hardy previously shared an Instagram post teasing Eddie Brock's "last ride," which would seem to suggest that this is will be the actor's final time in the role.

Surely that means a face-off with Spider-Man is on the cards... right?

A piece of the symbiote did remain behind in The MCU when Brock was zapped back to his own universe in No Way Home, which has led to speculation that a confrontation might be imminent, but it's not likely to happen in this movie. Anything is possible, of course, but if Tom Holland had filmed any scenes for this movie, there's a pretty good chance we'd have heard about it by now.

Let There Be Carnage ended with Cletus Kasady's (Woody Harrelson) apparent death (though that doesn't mean Carnage won't return), and Detective Pat Mulligan (Stephen Graham) seemingly being taken over by another alien symbiote, possibly setting up the debut of Toxin in this third movie.

Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) and Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) will also star in undisclosed roles.

“We’re coming close to an end at the moment,” Temple said in a recent interview. “It’s been a wild, wonderful ride. It’s so new to me. It’s a big set! This is crazy. It’s been so much fun and I got to work with such cool people. I’ve been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can’t wait for it to get out into the world. I think it’s going to be a good one.”

The third Venom movie will hit theaters on November 8, 2024.