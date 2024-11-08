VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - One Of The Movie's Weirdest, Wackiest Scenes Has Been Officially Released

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - One Of The Movie's Weirdest, Wackiest Scenes Has Been Officially Released

Sony Pictures has officially released Venom: The Last Dance's unforgettable dance scene featuring the Lethal Protector showing off his best moves alongside the fan-favourite Mrs. Chen. Check it out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 08, 2024 05:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Venom

Venom: The Last Dance is a fun movie, but there's one moment which has left pretty much everyone scratching their heads.

The threequel establishes that Eddie Brock and Venom must not fully transform because doing so will activate their Codex and bring Knull's Xenophage immediately to their location. It's a major plot point. 

Despite that, when the Lethal Protector is reunited with Mrs. Chen in Last Vegas, Venom fully transforms for an extended dance sequence which brings the Xenophage to their location, risks her life, and leads to them being captured by Imperium. 

Now, an extended clip featuring this bizarre Venom: The Last Dance moment has been officially released. Whether you're seeing this for the first time or experiencing it all over again, it paints this character in a whole new light. 

Then again, a movie with a title like this surely needed a literal dance scene, right?

"I worked with the choreographer, the same choreographer as Barbie, Jennifer White, and she is amazing," Mrs. Chen actor Peggy Lu recently told Screen Rant"I'm not a dancer, as the fans will be able to know when they see me on the big screen dancing. I am not a dancer, and she has so much patience, and I'm a little bit of a perfectionist."

"Sometimes I forget to point my toes, and she's going, 'Oh no, that's all right. We'll keep working on it,' and that's how nice she was. I also have an injury on my left knee, my ACL has been replaced, so she would do the choreography according to my injuries and I can't turn very well. Because my left knee has a tendency to go sideways, not forwards and backwards, sideways, and especially after I jump and land and it'll just go sideways."

The Venom franchise star added, "She was very good at working around my injuries, and that has been such a huge blessing. She was there for the entire process, and I couldn't have done it without Jennifer White."

You can watch this wacky Venom: The Last Dance clip in the player below. 

"The most cinematic, monumental Venom movie to date, we said in our recent review of the movie, "The Last Dance leaves room for improvement but by upping the stakes and allowing Eddie and Venom to bond, it’s epic and heartfelt enough to leave us hoping this is far from Tom Hardy’s last whirl as the Lethal Protector."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE To Battle HERETIC For #1 This Weekend As Early MOANA 2 Projections Splash Down
Related:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE To Battle HERETIC For #1 This Weekend As Early MOANA 2 Projections Splash Down
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Receives Surprise Election Day Box Office Boost And Breaks A Franchise Record
Recommended For You:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Receives Surprise Election Day Box Office Boost And Breaks A Franchise Record

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MarioT1000
MarioT1000 - 11/8/2024, 6:14 AM
As much as they made fun of the Spiderman 3 Symbiote Peter dancing… they had to make a weird dance scene in Venom 3 right? 😂
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/8/2024, 6:28 AM
Ah the titular Last Dance.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 11/8/2024, 6:29 AM
This movie🤣
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/8/2024, 6:39 AM
Guess they knew the movie would make money anyway, smoked a joint and started filming...

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder