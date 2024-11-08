VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - One Of The Movie's Weirdest, Wackiest Scenes Has Been Officially Released

Venom: The Last Dance is a fun movie, but there's one moment which has left pretty much everyone scratching their heads.

The threequel establishes that Eddie Brock and Venom must not fully transform because doing so will activate their Codex and bring Knull's Xenophage immediately to their location. It's a major plot point.

Despite that, when the Lethal Protector is reunited with Mrs. Chen in Last Vegas, Venom fully transforms for an extended dance sequence which brings the Xenophage to their location, risks her life, and leads to them being captured by Imperium.

Now, an extended clip featuring this bizarre Venom: The Last Dance moment has been officially released. Whether you're seeing this for the first time or experiencing it all over again, it paints this character in a whole new light.

Then again, a movie with a title like this surely needed a literal dance scene, right?

"I worked with the choreographer, the same choreographer as Barbie, Jennifer White, and she is amazing," Mrs. Chen actor Peggy Lu recently told Screen Rant. "I'm not a dancer, as the fans will be able to know when they see me on the big screen dancing. I am not a dancer, and she has so much patience, and I'm a little bit of a perfectionist."

"Sometimes I forget to point my toes, and she's going, 'Oh no, that's all right. We'll keep working on it,' and that's how nice she was. I also have an injury on my left knee, my ACL has been replaced, so she would do the choreography according to my injuries and I can't turn very well. Because my left knee has a tendency to go sideways, not forwards and backwards, sideways, and especially after I jump and land and it'll just go sideways."

The Venom franchise star added, "She was very good at working around my injuries, and that has been such a huge blessing. She was there for the entire process, and I couldn't have done it without Jennifer White."

You can watch this wacky Venom: The Last Dance clip in the player below.

