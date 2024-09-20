VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - The Venomized Horse Takes Flight On New Poster

Following last week's final trailer, Sony Pictures has released a new poster for Venom: The Last Dance, spotlighting the Symbiote and the Venomized horse that was introduced in the first teaser.

We've seen Venomized animals in the comics on a number of occasions, but this fella has come in for quite a bit of backlash for some reason. Is it really too silly... for this franchise?

Check out the poster at the link below.

This might be Venom's (Tom Hardy) last solo outing, but many feel it would be a missed opportunity if we never got to see a face-off with Spider-Man at some point.

A piece of the symbiote did remain behind in The MCU when Brock was zapped back to his own universe in No Way Home's post-credits scene, which has led to speculation that a confrontation might be imminent, but it's not likely to happen in this movie. Anything is possible, of course, but if Tom Holland had filmed any scenes for The Last Dance, there's a pretty good chance we'd have heard about it by now.

In any event, the recent full trailer seemed to suggest that Sony may have ret-conned this moment from No Way Home, as we see Chiwetel Ejiofor's character appear to capture the symbiote fragment in the same bar Brock was drinking in.

“Eddie and Venom are on the run," reads the synopsis. "Hunted by both their worlds and with net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtain down on Venom and Eddie’s last day”

In addition to Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road; The Dark Knight Rises) in his dual roles as Eddie Brock and the voice of the Venom symbiote, the supporting cast features Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave; Doctor Strange), Juno Temple (Atonement; Ted Lasso), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill; The Amazing Spider-Man), Peggy Lu (Venom; Crazy Rich Asians), Alanna Ubach (Legally Blonde; Coco), Stephen Graham (The Irishman; Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), Clark Backo (Supernatural; The Changeling), and Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso; Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25. Are you looking forward to the threequel? Let us know in the comments section.