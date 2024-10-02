VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - Will [SPOILER] Play Knull In Live-Action Or Via Motion-Capture?

The actor who has reportedly been cast as the villainous Knull in Venom: The Last Dance was revealed last night, and we may now know how he will bring the character to life on screen.

Since this is something the studio may be attempting to keep under wraps until the movie is in theaters, we're still being careful about (potential) spoilers.

According to Daniel Richtman and several other online scoopers, Knull will played by none other than Andy Serkis.

Serkis - who directed Venom: Let There Be Carnage - is "expected to reprise the role in future Sony/Marvel projects, which means we could be seeing a whole lot more of Knull." This gels with previous rumors that Knull will be the main villain of Spider-Man 4, with Venom (Tom Hardy) joining forces with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to battle the potentially world-ending threat.

Thanks to his acclaimed turns as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings, the titular ape King Kong and Caesar in the Planet of the Apes movies, Serkis if often referred to as the "King of Motion Capture," but he has also made an impression in non-CGI roles in the likes of The Batman, Andor and Black Panther.

With this in mind, it's fair to wonder if Serkis will play the God of the Symbiotes via practical means or motion capture.

According to Alex from My Cosmic Circus, "Knull is extremely CG."

Not exactly a major surprise, but there will no doubt be some who would have preferred to see Serkis portray the (relatively) humanoid-looking villain without a mo-cap makeover.

Hola b*tches! Tickets are on sale now! 🖤#Venom: The Last Dance is exclusively in theatres October 25. https://t.co/Sc5Il1q5ph pic.twitter.com/t3EMIIOxtW — #Venom: The Last Dance (@VenomMovie) October 1, 2024

“Eddie and Venom are on the run," reads the synopsis. "Hunted by both their worlds and with net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtain down on Venom and Eddie’s last day”

In addition to Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road; The Dark Knight Rises) in his dual roles as Eddie Brock and the voice of the Venom symbiote, the supporting cast features Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave; Doctor Strange), Juno Temple (Atonement; Ted Lasso), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill; The Amazing Spider-Man), Peggy Lu (Venom; Crazy Rich Asians), Alanna Ubach (Legally Blonde; Coco), Stephen Graham (The Irishman; Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), Clark Backo (Supernatural; The Changeling), and Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso; Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25. Are you looking forward to the threequel? Let us know in the comments section.