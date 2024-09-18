VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Finally Reveals The Popcorn Bucket We've All Been Waiting For

Earlier this week, we got a first look at one of Venom: The Last Dance's popcorn buckets and to call it underwhelming...well, that would be an understatement.

However, it appears Sony Pictures is making a bigger effort than most of you expected because a second effort has been revealed today which, yes, means you'll be able to scoop popcorn straight out of the Lethal Protector's mouth!

It's a fun design and hopefully one of many we'll see for the Marvel threequel. Gimmicky popcorn buckets have become a big seller for theaters at a time when they need all the help they can get and there's money to be made here.

Plus, if Venom really does find his way to the MCU in time for Spider-Man 4, this will be the first of many pieces of merchandise featuring the character's likeness we'll one day be able to get our hands on. The hope now is that this finale to the trilogy will deliver!

A few months ago, Venom: The Last Dance star Juno Temple - who plays Dr. Payne - was asked if she's feeling any pressure for the Venom threequel to deliver after Sony's "recent streak" of flops like Morbius and Madame Web.

"I can honestly say that I’m not programmed to think about it like that," the actress admitted. "It’s quite new for me to be a part of a movie of this size. I’m just hoping that I did the best job I could on a [movie] that was a really amazing thing to be involved in."

"I hope that whether the five people go to see it or whether 500 go see it, or more, I hope that they enjoy it and it takes them out of their everyday lives for a minute," Temple concluded.

Take a closer look at the new Venom: The Last Dance popcorn bucket in the X post below.

Venom: The Last Dance popcorn bucket coming from Regal, a huge step up from the previous two.



What else might you display in his mouth? pic.twitter.com/QKvpXVusEu — TheVenomSite (@thevenomsite) September 18, 2024

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.