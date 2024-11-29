VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Spoiler Stills Reveal Closer Look At The Lethal Protector's Massive Final Form

Whether you loved or hated Venom: The Last Dance (and Sony's Marvel movies are always divisive), it's hard to deny that the visuals were impressive.

ILM has shared some shots of the work they did on the threequel, specifically highlighting the Symbiote's final form in the movie's closing moments. As you'll recall, the blockbuster concluded with Venom separating from Eddie Brock to wrap itself around the Xenophage, dragging it into an acid shower which destroyed them both.

Venom became giant-sized and, just to punctuate his demise, Rex Strickland blew himself and the two aliens up to ensure the rampaging Xenophage could no longer threaten Earth. Eddie and Venom's "Codex" was also destroyed, leaving Knull trapped on Klyntar...for now, at least.

However, it's widely believed Venom survived, likely through the piece of Symbiote retrieved by Imperium at the start of the movie. The Lethal Protector may have also transferred his consciousness into what was left behind on Earth-616 in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

You can take a closer look at Venom's final form - and the Xenophage - in the official Venom: The Last Dance images shared below.

"Well, Knull created the Xenophage and he also created the Symbiotes. I kind of loved the idea that the thing that was hunting Venom and Eddie is Venom’s sister," director Kelly Marcel told us last month. "I think the Xenophage is a she. We referred to her as Elaine during the shooting."

"I just loved the idea of them and then as Tom and I were discussing the character of the Xenophage, we came up with the idea that they had these woodchipper mouths and whatever they ate spat out the back of some vent in her head," she continued. "As soon as we came up with that, we just thought that would be the most fun thing to see on screen and that she would be an awesome thing to fight for them."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters.