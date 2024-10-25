VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Spoilers - 6 Ways It Sets Up The Lethal Protector's Future (In Multiple Realities)

With Venom: The Last Dance now playing in theaters, we're taking a deep dive into all the different ways the movie sets the stage for the Symbiote's future in one universe or perhaps another. Check it out!

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Oct 25, 2024 01:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Venom

Like Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage before it, Venom: The Last Dance looks set to be a divisive movie. However, it made good on its promise to end Eddie Brock and Venom's story, so you've got to give it credit for that, at least!

Of course, when it comes to superhero movies, we know that doesn't necessarily mean anything...especially when you're talking about one of Sony's most lucrative franchises outside of Spider-Man

Venom: The Last Dance does lay the groundwork for future stories which may or may not revolve around Eddie Brock. It also teases Venom's future, a terrifying new villains, and possible Multiversal consequences that could bleed into Marvel Studios' current plans. It's all of those that we're taking a closer look at today. 

You can read through this feature by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

6. A New Symbiote Hero

Extreme-Carnage-Agony-Vol-1-1-Textless-copy

In Venom: The Last Dance's final act, the Symbiotes acquired by the U.S. Government are freed and bonded with various scientists and security personnel. Most are killed by the Xenophage but at least one survives. 

Juno Temple plays Dr. Payne, a Symbiote-loving scientist who lost her brother when they were both struck by lightning as children. As Agony, she appears to have electricity-based powers and super speed, making her a formidable, intriguing addition to this canon. 

Seeing as the movie went to the effort of giving her an origin story, we'd be shocked if Agony doesn't return down the line. However, we're not convinced she's the best choice to lead her own franchise...
 

5. Eddie Brock In New York

tom-hardy-talks-venom-3-development-eddie-brock-cameo-in-morbius-spoiled-spider-man-copy

The movie ends with Venom's apparent death; he kills the invading Xenophage and manages to stop Knull from acquiring his and Eddie's Codex. That leaves a broken-hearted Eddie to travel to New York City alone where he looks out at the Statue of Liberty while mourning his fallen friend.

Eddie being in the Big Apple sets the stage for him to start working at the Daily Globe and perhaps wander into a church where he'll be reunited with Venom...however, some big changes will need to be made to that story in a world without Spider-Man!

While another trip through the Multiverse could lead Eddie back to Earth-616's New York, this feels more like a half-hearted effort on Sony's part to put Venom in the same place as Morbius and Madame Web's characters for an eventual crossover. 
 

4. The King In Black Is Awake

Knull-1

Knull wants his Xenophage to bring him Eddie and Venom's Codex because it's a key that will unlock his prison on Kylntar. The plan fails but the King in Black is awake, Earth's "Champion" has fallen, and he wants to destroy everything

Honestly, despite recent rumours suggesting Spider-Man and Venom will team up to battle Knull, there's nothing here to suggest that's the plan. In fact, Knull feels like a threat to this reality and only this reality.

It's not a bad idea to give Sony's Marvel Universe its own Thanos, particularly as they're creating a stable of characters who - whether we like it or not - will eventually assemble as the Sinister Six. Still, Venom, Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, and Vulture vs. Knull? Consider us unimpressed. 
 

3. Venom...Lives?

featureimage-9-e1726195510773

There's a scene in Venom: The Last Dance which sees a couple of characters clumsily discuss how cockroaches can survive pretty much anything. It's an odd moment that pays off in the movie's post-credits scene. 

Taking us back to the ruins of Area 51, we see a cockroach fly through the air and land near one of the broken containers that previously held a Symbiote. It sparks to life, with the implication being that Venom might have survived by bonding with the insect. 

If Venom isn't hitching a ride on that, then this is truly the most pointless stinger we've ever seen. However, we believe the idea is to leave the door open to the Symbiote eventually reuniting with Eddie. 
 

2. Maximum Carnage

MV5-BYm-Jk-Mjk5-Mjgt-Mm-Nm-OC00-OGI4-LWFm-MTkt-Yz-A2-NGVh-OWY3-Nz-Mw-Xk-Ey-Xk-Fqc-Gc-V1

While Venom: The Last Dance treats the Symbiote Codex concept very differently from the comics, Carnage being part of the Symbiote Hive-Mind is undoubtedly meant to open the door to him returning as well. 

That's what happened on the page (Cletus Kasady was even able to control his alien costume without a physical body) and, let's face it, the villain is one that deserved much better than getting eaten in Venom: Let There Be Carnage

It's also worth noting that, when Venom consumed Carnage in the comics, he eventually had to expel his powerful offspring. What he went through in this movie by "dying" might be enough for the blood-thirsty alien to get a second chance. Heck, perhaps he's tied to the Codex!
 

1. The Multiverse Of It All

71-g-Zp6s-Os-L-AC-UF894-1000-QL80

Venom: The Last Dance appears to distance itself from Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Venom declaring he's had "enough of this Multiverse sh*t" upon arriving home. Is that a tease for the future or does it close the door on an Earth-616 return?

We don't know. Honestly, Sony might have just shot those post-credits scenes to drum up interest in its 2021 offerings and, while the teases led nowhere, it worked (and, let's face it, it's a very Sony thing to do). 

Could Spider-Man and Venom team up to face Knull? It's possible, sure, but there's really nothing here that sets the stage for it to happen. There's also nothing that suggests it won't, so it's down to Marvel Studios. If anyone can fix Venom, it's them...
 

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 10/25/2024, 1:12 PM
I mentioned this in a previous article. But Sony was so foolish in not integrating Venom with Spider-Man (Garfield) and have them coexist. Sony could have really built a cohesive universe that played in it's own ballpark while co-existing with the MCU when the time came. Kraven could have worked as a solo film setting up Kraven's Last Hunt with both Venom & Spider-Man on his list. Morbius should have never seen the light of day. Black Cat would have been a better story over Madame Webb since she would have co-existed in NY with Spider-Man (Garfield) and when their universe collided with the MCU, Peter 3 would have had a team backing him up fighting for their universe with Venom, Black Cat, Kraven, Spider-Man (Garfield), Electro (Fox), and Silver Sable. But nooooooo. Sony had to Sony.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 10/25/2024, 1:20 PM
@SonOfAGif - Amy Pascal is We Tod Ed.
I think people have been suggesting that ever since the first Venom movie came out and Sony still can’t figure out how to make a good Spiderman universe.
Let’s hope Marvel Studios got a good deal where they can make Venom better than the Sony goofball Venom.
Deklipz
Deklipz - 10/25/2024, 1:23 PM
@SonOfAGif - I think that IF they use Garfield and McGuire in the next Spidey/avengers movie(s) we’ll get a Garfield Spidey flick with Venom and whatever villains they can get the actors back for. Likely a Sinister 6 flick with the group doing a stupid host or something. Garfield Spidey will be the counterpoint in the movie and the thing they’re trying to steal will be connected to Knull.
Deklipz
Deklipz - 10/25/2024, 1:24 PM
@Deklipz - *hiest
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 10/25/2024, 1:27 PM
@slickrickdesigns - I'm glad Sony made Venom a goofball, It allows Marvel Studios to have a more comic accurate portrayal that feels different. I would love to see Lucas Till as Eddie Brock in the MCU.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/25/2024, 2:01 PM
@SonOfAGif - I'd rather see Till as DCU Flash. Alan Ritchson looks like he was ripped straight out of the panel.
User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 10/25/2024, 2:04 PM
@MCUKnight11 - He definitely looks like Eddie Brock but his comments about comicbook movies and Marvel awhile back tell me he isn't interested.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/25/2024, 2:22 PM
@SonOfAGif -

Lucas Till. Yes. GREAT thinking.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/25/2024, 2:29 PM
@SonOfAGif - Just show anyone the right number and they'll fold.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 10/25/2024, 1:18 PM
Just nip this in the bud.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/25/2024, 1:19 PM
If Hardy is done with Venom then get Joe Manganiello back as Flash.
User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/25/2024, 1:46 PM
Did he get his chest emblem? That's all I care about. 99.9% sure he didn't. Why would he?

But that's all I wanna see really.
Thing94
Thing94 - 10/25/2024, 2:07 PM
@TheVandalore - Nope
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 10/25/2024, 2:07 PM
Absolute trash of a movie. Hardy looking like weekend at Bernie’s. Shit was shameful.
Thing94
Thing94 - 10/25/2024, 2:07 PM
I liked it, especially the women symbiotes Agony and I think Lasher at the end.

