VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Star Juno Temple Teases Her Marvel Future Following Payne's Transformation - SPOILERS

Venom: The Last Dance star Juno Temple plays Dr. Teddy Payne in the Sony Pictures threequel and has now opened up on the possibility of reprising the role of Agony in a future Marvel movie. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Oct 28, 2024 03:10 PM EST
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

In Venom: The Last Dance, we're introduced to Dr. Teddy Payne, an Imperium Project scientist who specialises in Symbiotes. In flashbacks, we learn her brother died when they were both struck by lightning as children, leaving Teddy with a lasting emotional and physical scars.

During the movie's final act, she bonds with one of the aliens to become Agony; and, by the time all is said and done, she's the last Symbiote left standing to fight another day.

Juno Temple recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and was asked how she'd feel about returning as the character in a future Marvel project. 

"Oh my gosh, can you imagine how fun that would be? That would be an extraordinary experience," she said. "I would have to pick Tom’s brain a little bit about the physicality of it all and understand how to create that amazing thing that he did by genuinely having both characters present all the time. But, yeah, I would be very open to it."

"It’s an interesting one. I’m learning about how much it means to the fans to be a part of these universes and how invested they are in these stories and the different heroes and villains that they fall in love with and feel passionately about and, sometimes, I’m sure they really dislike, too," the Ted Lasso star continued. "So I would never want to disappoint a fan base like that, but I would be open to whatever everybody feels like would be an interesting adventure. And if not, I had an amazing time on this one."

Elaborating on the experience of being part of such a CG-heavy final battle, Temple said, "I have never worked with as many tennis balls [Laughs]. But something that blew my mind about this job was that a lot of the sets actually worked. A lot of it wasn’t CGI-oriented. A lot of it moved and popped out and changed colors."

"Yes, there was a lot of stuff that we had to imagine, but I love that because it feeds into my inner child. I spent my [childhood] imagining things all the time, and I still do. But at the same time, there was quite a lot that we actually had to react to. It was amazing how much stuff they could do practically."

She added, "Again, this is a new kind of world for me, but I get to go to the cinema and be a genuine audience member. Seeing the final VFX and what the artists created and the imaginations that they have, it’s like, 'Wow, I need to up my imagination.'"

It feels like something must be planned for Agony, though we can't imagine a spin-off movie would be a huge draw for moviegoers. Had the character been better established or based on someone a little better known from the comics - Scream, for example - that might have been different. 

Still, if and when Venom 4 does become a reality, we'd bet on Eddie Brock and Dr. Payne reuniting to battle Knull or whatever other threat emerges to threaten Earth. 

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters. 

