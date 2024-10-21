VENOM: THE LAST DANCE TV Spot Reveals More About Knull's Plan As First "Critic" Reaction Surfaces

A new TV spot for Venom: The Last Dance has been released today and it reveals more about what Knull, God of the Symbiotes, wants from Eddie Brock.

It sounds like the Lethal Protector has the key which can free the King in Black from his prison on Klyntar; looking at the comic books, we'd bet on it being a Codex. There are also some great blink-and-you'll-miss-them new shots of the villain.

Sony Pictures has also released some official stills from Venom: The Last Dance, featuring various moments from the movie along with some fun behind-the-scenes snaps.

Check those out in the X posts below.

The official X account for Venom: The Last Dance has also shared the first "critic" reaction, with Erik Davis declaring it "The Biggest Venom Movie Yet." It's worth noting that he's not technically a critic because he works for Fandango, a ticket-selling company in the U.S.

The social embargo for the threequel lifts later today, so it's then we'll get a better idea of what to expect from Sony's latest Marvel movie.

Bigger and better. 🔥 Get tickets for #Venom: The Last Dance, exclusively in theatres this Thursday. https://t.co/Sc5Il1q5ph pic.twitter.com/wyXLLP2we3 — #Venom: The Last Dance (@VenomMovie) October 21, 2024

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.