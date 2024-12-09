VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's Digital Release Date Has Been Confirmed And It's Coming Sooner Than Expected

There have been rumblings that Venom: The Last Dance might arrive on Digital platforms as soon as this week and Sony Pictures has now confirmed it will be available to watch at home starting tomorrow.

This comes after the threequel ended its theatrical run with $472 million, the franchise's lowest haul (still, with a reported $120 million production budget, the movie should turn a tidy profit for the studio). It's unclear whether special features will be included in this release, though we recently got a leaked look at those.

Sony is one of the only studios to hang on for as long as possible when it comes to the gap between a theatrical and Digital release.

For the most part, it's an approach that's paid off, though Kraven the Hunter might premiere at home much quicker than Venom: The Last Dance if recent box office projections are any indication of what's in store for that movie.

Some new VFX stills from Venom: The Last Dance have also been released today and those offer an HD look at more of the movie's Symbiotes. You can also check out the UK SteelBook cover art and a brief promo.

"Yes, it is the end of a contract. We were asked to do three, we’ve delivered three, and who knows what the future holds," Venom: The Last Dance writer/director Kelly Marcel said earlier this year while addressing the franchise's future.. "I hope that we’ve laid groundwork for them in this third movie with other characters and other symbiotes and bad guys that they can run with, should they choose."

"But this is the last one for Venom and Eddie," she added. "We have definitely given it forethought, so we definitely know what those stories could be, should they want them."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy.

Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters.