A MINECRAFT MOVIE Trailer And Poster Feature AQUAMAN Star Jason Momoa Like You've Never Seen Him Before

It's been a long time since a Minecraft movie was first announced. However, next year will finally see the release of Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures' A Minecraft Movie, the first-ever big screen, live-action adaptation of the best-selling video game of all time.

As we first reported on GameFragger.com, the first teaser trailer and poster for the movie have been released following a leak this summer which saw us get an early glimpse at several lead characters.

It's clear this has been made with fans in mind so, if you've never played the Minecraft games, you may well be left scratching your heads. Everyone seems to be having fun, though, and the movie will either surprise us or be another Borderlands. It's hard to say right now.

With a cast led by Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) and Jack Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), A Minecraft Movie also stars Emma Myers (Wednesday), Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy), and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus).

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits - Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks) - find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination.

To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative...the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

Oscar nominee Jared Hess (Nacho Libre) directed, with Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Jill Messick, Torfi Frans Olafsson and Vu Bui producing, and Todd Hallowell, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza, Jonathan Spaihts, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary and Anthony Tittanegro executive producing.

The director’s creative team behind the camera includes Enrique Chediak (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), production designer Grant Major (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King), editor James Thomas (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu), VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon (The Batman), and costume designer Amanda Neale (The Meg).

The music supervisors are Gabe Hilfer and Karyn Rachtman, and the music is by Mark Mothersbaugh (Thor: Ragnarok).

A Minecraft Movie will be released in theaters on April 4, 2025.