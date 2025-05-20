AI DARTH VADER Faces Backlash! SAG-AFTRA Slams Epic Games For Unfair Labor Practice

Mere hours after the debut of AI Darth Vader in Fortnite, the character began spewing racial slurs and making real-world threats against players, sparking immediate backlash and concern.

News
By MarkJulian - May 20, 2025 08:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

Well, that certainly didn't take long...Just a few days after the AI Darth Vader created tons of controversy in Fortnite, SAG-AFTRA is stepping in and preparing to take action.

To recruit the AI-controlled Darth Vader in Fortnite, players must first defeat him in a boss battle. Afterward, a portal opens, allowing you to add him to your squad. Once he's part of your team, players can engage with him using Conversational AI—a feature that must be enabled in the settings to fully interact with the character.

It’s this Conversational AI system that’s at the center of the controversy. Players have discovered they can prompt Vader to say or respond to highly inappropriate and offensive commands, leading to a wave of concern over the misuse of the technology.

As Disney and Lucasfilm remain publicly silent, SAG-AFTRA is now stepping in—escalating the situation and drawing attention to the growing ethical and legal concerns surrounding AI-generated performances.

In a press statement, the actor's union wrote, "We celebrate the right of our members and their estates to control the use of their digital replicas and welcome the use of new technologies to allow new generations to share in the enjoyment of these legacies and renowned roles. However, we must protect our right to bargain terms and conditions around uses of voice that replace the work of our members, including those who previously did the work of matching Darth Vader’s iconic rhythm and tone in video games."

The statement continues, "Fortnite's signatory company, Llama Productions, chose to replace the work of human performers with A.I. technology. Unfortunately, they did so without providing any notice of their intent to do this and without bargaining with us over appropriate terms. As such, we have filed an unfair labor practice charge with the NLRB against Llama Productions. A copy of the filing can be read  HERE."

This amount of bad press and the legal action taken by SAG-AFTRA likely means it's only a matter of time before the AI Darth Vader gets pulled from the game.

Fortnite: Galactic Battle is a time-limited, Star Wars-themed event bringing a galaxy of new content to the battle royale universe.

Originally designed to deliver weekly content updates leading up to a dramatic finale on June 7, 2025, the event now faces uncertainty amid the growing controversy. Whether it proceeds as planned or gets pulled remains to be seen.

Be sure to check our sister gaming site for the latest developments—we're keeping a close eye on the situation and anticipate a response from Epic Games in the near future.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/20/2025, 8:54 PM
Weird AI DARTH VADER Faces Backlash!

User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 5/20/2025, 8:57 PM
Did Elon Musk lend his AI to Fortnite?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/20/2025, 8:58 PM
JEJ did give his estate permission for his voice to be used as Darth Vader in future projects, so it is what it is, even though I am personally kinda creeped out by it and against it.
If he consented to this before he passed, then so be it. Who cares what these Hollowood twats have to say about it?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/20/2025, 9:58 PM
@Feralwookiee - to be Fair he was asked while senile AND whit a Big fat check for His family
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 5/20/2025, 9:00 PM
This just shows that some people just can’t act normal. Why would you want to make an aI character say such things?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/20/2025, 9:04 PM
@defenderofthefaith - why not ? Seems in Character for Vader.
jst5
jst5 - 5/20/2025, 9:06 PM
@defenderofthefaith - Because I don't know...it's funny.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/20/2025, 9:08 PM
@defenderofthefaith -
It's part of a counter-movement against A.I. originally started way back via 4chan. A mixture of opposing A.I, humiliating companies and trolling combined.

A.I. learns via every interaction it has and you can't simply switch that off.

Companies naturally will not want bad publicity or their A.I. to say anything against company policy. Initially with the Darth Vader A.I. this started with people teaching it that Disney was evil and that the sequel trilogy was garbage:

https://x.com/Cyael/status/1923576223852265731

As its core you flood the A.I. with everything and anything that is counter to what would be desirable. This can range to teaching it the wrong answers, edgy political views, hateful remarks, etc...

The end result is that the corporation removes the A.I and it pushes back A.I implementation for another few years.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 5/20/2025, 9:13 PM
So Jst5, spewing racial slurs is funny?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/20/2025, 9:20 PM
@defenderofthefaith -
@Malatrova15 - Has a point here. Anakin is a known child murderer, so why would some harsh language be beneath him? 🤪
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/20/2025, 9:22 PM
@defenderofthefaith - That's just the tip of the spear
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/20/2025, 9:34 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Ngl, "a golden gooner" got me. 🤣
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/20/2025, 9:52 PM
@defenderofthefaith - i dont need More than Two words to answer that but ill go Easy on you
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/20/2025, 9:01 PM
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/20/2025, 9:03 PM
ITS ok ..James Earl was from the hood...a real G
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/20/2025, 9:19 PM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/20/2025, 9:22 PM

Lighten up. It's not a movie. It's a frickin' game.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/20/2025, 9:25 PM
It's extremely reassuring that these companies, who are so desperate to create an A.I. that thinks and says exactly what they want, so they can manipulate peoples thoughts and opinions to influence them - are unable to stop the A.I. from learning things they disagree with.

