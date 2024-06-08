BORDERLANDS: Check Out The Action-Packed First Clip From Eli Roth's Video Game Adaptation

Following yesterday's new character posters, Lionsgate has released the first official clip from Eli Roth's upcoming adaptation of popular FPS video game, Borderlands...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 08, 2024
Lionsgate has released the first clip from Eli Roth's adaptation of Gearbox Software and 2K's Borderlands first-person-shooter video game, and it should give fans a pretty good idea of what to expect from the movie's tone.

In this sneak peek, we see the team do their best to keep Claptrap the robot from making too much noise while he "expels lead," but to no avail.  After being ambushed by a group of bad guys, Lilith, Roland and Krieg start blasting while the others search for an escape route.

Check out the action-packed clip at the link below along with yesterday's character posters, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Borderlands is a somewhat bizarre and very violent first-person, loot-based shooter which focuses on four “Vault Hunters” fending off local marauders while searching for advanced alien tech on a planet called Pandora. There have been three games released so far, and all have done very well.

The movie stars Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok) as Lilith, Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) as Tannis, Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Roland, Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War) as Tiny Tina, and Florian Munteanu (Creed) as Krieg, alongside Claptrap the robot, who will be voiced by Jack Black (School of Rock).

“In the movie Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot.

These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.”

This big-screen take was developed at Lionsgate and works off a script from Chernobyl screenwriter Craig Mazin. Roth also produced along with Avi and Ari Arad through their Arad Productions banner.

The movie is set to hit theaters on August 9.

