Are Elodie Yung And Finn Jones Teasing Their MCU Returns In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3?

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 has begun shooting in New York, and after The Punisher's return in Season 1 and Jessica Jones' big Season 2 comeback, fans are eager to learn who will appear in the next batch of episodes.

Today, fans are convinced that both Elodie Yung's Elektra and Finn Jones' Iron Fist are teasing their MCU returns.

Yung shared some photos from the gym and captioned the post, "New goals 💪🍑." Jones was a little less subtle, posting a shot from a recent workout and confirming that he's currently in the Big Apple. Quite the coincidence, eh?

Both characters would bring a lot to Daredevil: Born Again. Elektra is in desperate need of redemption after the way her story wrapped up in The Defenders. As for Iron Fist, his series repeatedly dropped the ball on the hero, so Marvel Studios could finally do right by him.

It has previously been rumoured that Yung would reprise her role as Elektra in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. Asked last Spring whether she'd like to make her MCU return, the actress replied, "Oh, absolutely. That was one of the greatest characters that I had to play. We'll see. If they call me, I will respond for sure. It's just so much fun."

As for Jones, with Iron Fist considered the worst of the Netflix series and continued controversy surrounding Danny Rand being a "white saviour trope," his future is less certain.

"[There’s a] willingness for the fans to see that happen," the actor said last year. "There’s a lot of willingness for the fans to see that not happen as well. I’m very aware of the critiques of the character and my role in it. My response to that is like, give me a f*cking chance, man. I’m here, and I’m ready. I want to prove people wrong. So I would love to see that happen."

Check out Yung and Jones' respective social posts below.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.