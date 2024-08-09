BORDERLANDS Gets Off To An Abysmal Start At The Box Office... But No Longer Sits At 0% On Rotten Tomatoes

Lionsgate and director Eli Roth's Borderlands video game adaptation arrives in theaters today on the heels of some of the worst reviews we've seen for a major studio release in quite some time (yes, even worse than Madame Web).

As we know, negative reviews don't always have an impact on audience interest, but in this instance, it's probably safe to say that cinemagoers haven't exactly been convinced to give it a shot!

Despite a starry cast and a family-friendly PG-13 rating, the movie took in just $1.3 million from Thursday night previews, and is now tracking to earn between $10M-$18M at the domestic box office over the course of its opening weekend.

International numbers could wind up giving it a bit of a boost, but taking Borderlands' estimated $100M+ budget into account, and we're almost certainly looking at a massive flop here.

It's not all bad news, though, because Borderlands is no longer showing as 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. A couple of positive verdicts were added since yesterday's initial score, and it now sits at... 6%.

Borderlands stars Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok) as Lilith, Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) as Tannis, Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Roland, Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War) as Tiny Tina, and Florian Munteanu (Creed) as Krieg, alongside Claptrap the robot, who is voiced by Jack Black (School of Rock).

“In the movie Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot.

These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.”

This big-screen take was developed at Lionsgate and based off a script from Chernobyl screenwriter Craig Mazin. Roth also produced along with Avi and Ari Arad through their Arad Productions banner.

Do you plan on giving the movie a chance despite the horrendous reviews, or will you be sitting this one out? Drop us a comment down below.