Eagle-Eyed Gamers Have Spotted A Clue That Indicates MARVEL RIVALS Could Be Coming To Console

After days of rumors, it turned out that Marvel was indeed developing a game similar to Overwatch, although Marvel Rivals lacks a crucial component—console play. Both Overwatch and its sequel allow cross-play and are accessible on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.



As of the reveal of the game's official announcement trailer, Marvel Rivals is exclusive to PC play.

But there's hope for those who game exclusively on Xbox or PlayStation.

On the game's discord in the FAQ section, the developers wrote, "The game's first stop will be on Steam, however we're actively exploring potential released on other platforms."

However, since this intel was discovered and spread across social media like wildfire, the FAQ section has been revised to state, "The upcoming test will be available for PC. Keep an eye out for further updates on Discord!"

It seems like a console port is unquestionably in development at the moment, but the creators probably would like to make a big statement about a console port rather than simply confirming it with a FAQ section.

The launch roster for the game seemingly includes:

Magneto

Bruce Banner/Hulk

Storm

The Punisher

Loki

Doctor Strange

Mantis

Rocket Raccoon

Black Panther

Groot

Magik

Luna Snow

Spider-Man

Iron Man

Scarlet Witch

Peni Parker & Sp//dr

Star Lord

Namor

Additionally, Galacta and Doctor Doom are also confirmed to appear in the game.

Introducing @MarvelRivals, the premier Super Hero Team-based PVP Shooter!



Assemble your favorite Marvel characters and engage in 6v6 battles, utilizing brand-new Team-Up Skills in destructible locations from across the Marvel Multiverse!#MarvelRivals #MarvelGames #Marvel pic.twitter.com/9aYv0JX5qG — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) March 27, 2024



A closed Alpha begins in May and given that it's Marvel, we recommend signing up ASAP as there could be a limited number of spots. Stay tuned for future updates.

Per the Official Press Release:

Players can assemble an ever-evolving all-star squad of Super Heroes and Super Villains, while battling with unique super powers across a dynamic lineup of destructible maps from across the Marvel Multiverse. Marvel Rivals is in development for PC by a NetEase team composed of global talent, who previously worked on hit franchises such as Call of Duty and Battlefield.



We are overjoyed to bring Marvel Rivals to players around the world. We have always loved Marvel’s universe and its characters, and we are so excited to be developing this game,” said the Marvel Rivals Producer Stephen Wu. “This is the game we want to make, and we feel very lucky to be the team who made all of this come true.”



“NetEase Games is excited to collaborate with Marvel Games to deliver a thrilling, fast-paced cooperative gameplay experience featuring all of your favorite Super Heroes,” said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase, Inc. “This partnership with Marvel Games continues our commitment to build world class development teams and reach global audiences with cutting edge experiences.”