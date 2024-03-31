Eagle-Eyed Gamers Have Spotted A Clue That Indicates MARVEL RIVALS Could Be Coming To Console

Console users who were disappointed to hear that Marvel Rivals will only be available on PCs now have hope thanks to a (now deleted) post on the game's official discord.

By MarkJulian - Mar 31, 2024 09:03 PM EST
Source: GameFragger.com

After days of rumors, it turned out that Marvel was indeed developing a game similar to Overwatch, although Marvel Rivals lacks a crucial component—console play. Both Overwatch and its sequel allow cross-play and are accessible on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.

As of the reveal of the game's official announcement trailer, Marvel Rivals is exclusive to PC play.

But there's hope for those who game exclusively on Xbox or PlayStation.

On the game's discord in the FAQ section, the developers wrote,  "The game's first stop will be on Steam, however we're actively exploring potential released on other platforms."

Image

However, since this intel was discovered and spread across social media like wildfire, the FAQ section has been revised to state, "The upcoming test will be available for PC. Keep an eye out for further updates on Discord!"

It seems like a console port is unquestionably in development at the moment, but the creators probably would like to make a big statement about a console port rather than simply confirming it with a FAQ section.

The launch roster for the game seemingly includes:

  • Magneto
  • Bruce Banner/Hulk
  • Storm
  • The Punisher
  • Loki
  • Doctor Strange
  • Mantis
  • Rocket Raccoon
  • Black Panther
  • Groot
  • Magik
  • Luna Snow
  • Spider-Man
  • Iron Man
  • Scarlet Witch
  • Peni Parker & Sp//dr
  • Star Lord
  • Namor

Additionally, Galacta and Doctor Doom are also confirmed to appear in the game.


A closed Alpha begins in May and given that it's Marvel, we recommend signing up ASAP as there could be a limited number of spots. Stay tuned for future updates.

Per the Official Press Release:

Players can assemble an ever-evolving all-star squad of Super Heroes and Super Villains, while battling with unique super powers across a dynamic lineup of destructible maps from across the Marvel Multiverse. Marvel Rivals is in development for PC by a NetEase team composed of global talent, who previously worked on hit franchises such as Call of Duty and Battlefield.

We are overjoyed to bring Marvel Rivals to players around the world. We have always loved Marvel’s universe and its characters, and we are so excited to be developing this game,” said the Marvel Rivals Producer Stephen Wu. “This is the game we want to make, and we feel very lucky to be the team who made all of this come true.”

“NetEase Games is excited to collaborate with Marvel Games to deliver a thrilling, fast-paced cooperative gameplay experience featuring all of your favorite Super Heroes,” said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase, Inc. “This partnership with Marvel Games continues our commitment to build world class development teams and reach global audiences with cutting edge experiences.”
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/31/2024, 10:17 PM
how many total console players vs pc players? There's a big difference, it'll come to console. It has to. Now get ready for April Fools!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/31/2024, 10:19 PM
?si=lu-SRKI2c0nHjBoe
1stDalek
1stDalek - 3/31/2024, 10:22 PM
Signed up for the play test, that first trailer looked hype
kazuma
kazuma - 3/31/2024, 10:53 PM
They'd be stupid not to release it on consoles. Also, that trailer looked great. The rumors had me a little worried but I'm happy that it's a good mix of melee and ranged character and NOT Spider-man with a gun.
Matador
Matador - 3/31/2024, 11:05 PM
Marvel's Overwatch

