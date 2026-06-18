Grand Theft Auto 6 Cover Art Revealed As Rockstar Announces When Pre-Orders Go Live

Grand Theft Auto 6 Cover Art Revealed As Rockstar Announces When Pre-Orders Go Live

A first look at Grand Theft Auto VI's cover art has been revealed, along with details on when pre-orders for the long-awaited Vice City-set sequel go live (as for the game's price, that remains a mystery).

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 18, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally starting to feel real, a relief seeing as the game has been dated for a November 19 release for some time now. Fears that it might be pushed to 2027 can finally be forgotten, especially now we're only five months away from the game's launch.

Rockstar Games has revealed the official cover art for GTA 6 (via GameFragger.com), along with the news that pre-orders will begin on June 25. That means we're days away from learning how much it will cost, though there's been speculation for a while that it may be priced north of $100.

The cover was revealed in a brief video teaser and shows GTA 6's dual protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. We also see some familiar Vice City sights, like a sports car, speedboat (and flamingo), motorbike and helicopter.

As for the other characters featured, there's Boobie Ike, a real estate mogul and club owner, who plays a significant role in the game. We also have Raul Bautista, a veteran Vice City bank robber who crosses paths with Lucia and Jason, and an unnamed woman with a necklace that has the word "siempre" ("always") on it.

"Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences," Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games, previously said of this long-awaited next chapter in the franchise. "We’re thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere."

A trailer for GTA 6 has not been released yet, but there were rumblings online about it coming in the next week or so, long before this cover reveal. We'd imagine Rockstar will want to fully showcase what the title is capable of, and what players can expect, especially if it does end up boasting a considerably higher price tag than most AAA games.

Pre-orders are set to go live on digital storefronts and at other select retailers, and there's currently no word on whether Rockstar has any special editions or pre-order bonuses planned. As well as word on a price, we're also eager to learn how big a file GTA 6 will take up on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

A brief synopsis for the game reads, "Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."

Stay tuned for more on GTA 6 as we have it.

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JoshWilding
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Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/18/2026, 11:34 AM
My friend has been working on this game as an art director, really looking forward to checking it out. Hopefully it does release this year.

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