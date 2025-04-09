THE LAST OF US Officially Renewed For Season 3 - But Will This Be Where The Series Ends?

As we first reported on GameFragger.com, The Last of Us has been renewed for a third season ahead of the show's return on Sunday. This news doesn't come as a huge surprise, as the creative team has been talking about a third - and likely final - season for some time now.

However, as we write this, no one has said whether this will be the final batch of episodes of The Last of Us. The show has been a critical and viewership hit for HBO, so the story may continue beyond where the games ended.

There's been chatter about Naughty Dog releasing The Last of Us Part III for several years, though there's currently no sign of the video game threequel becoming a reality.

"We approached season two with the goal of creating something we could be proud of," co-showrunner Craig Mazin said today. "The end results have exceeded even our most ambitious goals, thanks to our continued collaboration with HBO and the impeccable work of our unparalleled cast and crew. We look forward to continuing the story of The Last of Us with season three!"

Co-showruner Neil Druckmann added, "To see The Last of Us brought to life so beautifully and faithfully has been a career highlight for me, and I am grateful for the fans' enthusiastic and overwhelming support. Much of that success is thanks to my partner in crime, Craig Mazin, our partnership with HBO, and our team at PlayStation Productions."

"On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog, our cast, and crew, thank you so much for allowing us this opportunity. We're thrilled to bring you more of The Last of Us!"

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films also chimed in with, "It can’t be overemphasized how proud HBO is for the outstanding achievement we believe the second season of The Last of Us is."

"Craig, Neil, Carolyn and the entire executive producer team, cast and crew have delivered a masterful follow-up and we’re thrilled to carry the power of Craig and Neil’s storytelling into what we know will be an equally moving and extraordinary third season," she concluded.

In The Last of Us season 2, five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

The Last of Us season 2's returning cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria.

New additions to the series include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara also guest stars.

In our review of season 2, we concluded with, "Pedro Pascal is a force to be reckoned with in The Last of Us, and with Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced matching him beat for beat, season 2 is a powerful, rousing triumph that cements this series as the best video game adaptation ever."

The Last of Us season 2 premieres on Sunday, April 13.