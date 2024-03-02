THE LAST OF US Season 2 Adds Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle & Spencer Lord As Abby's WLF Crew

THE LAST OF US Season 2 Adds Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle & Spencer Lord As Abby's WLF Crew THE LAST OF US Season 2 Adds Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle & Spencer Lord As Abby's WLF Crew

Season 2 of The Last of Us is now filming in Vancouver, and HBO has finally announced which actors have been cast as four key supporting characters from the second game...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 02, 2024 09:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Last of Us
Source: Via GameFragger.com

The second season of HBO's The Last of Us is now shooting in Vancouver, and HBO has rounded out the new cast members by adding four key supporting characters from the second game.

Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle and Spencer Lord have joined the production, and if you've played The Last of Us Part II, you'll have likely already guessed who they'll be playing.

Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) will portray Manny, "a loyal soldier whose sunny outlook belies the pain of old wounds and a fear that he will fail his friends when they need him most." Barer (How to Blow Up a Pipeline) is on board as Mel, "a young doctor whose commitment to saving lives is challenged by the realities of war and tribalism."

Gabrielle (You) has been cast as Nora, "a military medic struggling to come to terms with the sins of her past," and Lord (Heartland) will take on the role of Owen, "a gentle soul trapped in a warrior’s body, condemned to fight an enemy he refuses to hate."

These guys are Abby's (Kaitlyn Dever) friends and fellow WFL (Washington Liberation Front) members. We won't go into any more detail on their roles just in case some of you haven't played the game, but let's just say they are all involved in a major event that is the catalyst for the main storyline.

Young Mazino (Beef) is also on board as the heroic Jesse, with Isabela Merced (Superman) as Ellie's love interest, Dina.

Bella Ramsey (Ellie) and Pedro Pascal (Joel) will reprise their lead roles.

The Last of Us is set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed and centers on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenager who may be key to a cure for a deadly pandemic. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle the 14-year-old girl out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Season 1's cast also featured Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence, Ashley Johnson as Anna, and Troy Baker as James.

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Mazin and Druckmann. Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam also executive produce.

Are you looking forward to the second season of The Last of Us? Drop us a comment down below. 

THE LAST OF US' Nick Offerman Condemns Homophobic Hate His Role Received; It's A Love Story, You A**hole
Related:

THE LAST OF US' Nick Offerman Condemns "Homophobic Hate" His Role Received; "It's A Love Story, You A**hole"
SAG Awards 2024 Results: Another Big Night For THE LAST OF US And OPPENHEIMER Star Robert Downey Jr.
Recommended For You:

SAG Awards 2024 Results: Another Big Night For THE LAST OF US And OPPENHEIMER Star Robert Downey Jr.
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

MyCoolYoung - 3/2/2024, 9:36 AM
I actually think what they were going for in season 1 works better for part 2. I wonder if they’ll bring the rat king out.

Just slow down on the heavy handed foreshadowing. If someone call Joel a protector again I’m turning this shit off
McMurdo - 3/2/2024, 10:34 AM
I have a feeling this season dips in quality but I hope I'm wrong. Id give season 1 a good 7.5-8 out of 10. Lotta good stuff. Unfortunately Ellie is completely miscast and that's probably not gonna resolve itself as the actor playing her just feels like she's acting in every scene

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder