THE LAST OF US Season 2, Episode 4 Teaser Features Isaac's Debut... And Dina Pulling A Gun On Ellie!

THE LAST OF US Season 2, Episode 4 Teaser Features Isaac's Debut... And Dina Pulling A Gun On Ellie!

Following last night's emotional episode, "The Path," HBO has released a revealing preview for next Sunday's instalment of The Last of Us season 2...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 28, 2025 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Last of Us
Source: Via GameFragger.com

As The Last of Us season 2 continues, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) must walk "The Path" for the first time in over five years without Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal).

In this week's episode, Ellie and Dina (Isabela Merced) decide to set off to Seattle to track down and execute Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) - and any of her allies that happen to get in their way - as revenge for her murder of Joel in "Through the Valley," but they vastly underestimate the size of the force that awaits them.

In the final shot, we see an entire army of WLF (or "Wolves") soldiers patrolling the streets as Ellie and Dina approach the city on horseback.

Now, HBO has released a preview for next Sunday's episode, and in introduces the man who leads the WLF, Isaac (Jeffrey Wright), in their war against FEDRA (Federal Disaster Response Agency) and, more pertinently for this particular story, the fanatical Seraphites, aka "Scars."

The teaser also features a lot of infected, and ends with Dina pulling a gun on Ellie. We assume this is because Dina sees Ellie being bitten and decides to put her down before she turns. The only way Ellie will be able to prevent her from pulling the trigger is to tell her the truth about her immunity.

In addition, it looks like next week's episode will include a fan-favorite moment from the game, as Ellie finds a guitar and plays a rendition of A-ha's "Take on Me" for Dina.

Check out the promo below, along with a new behind-the-scenes featurette.

Other new cast members for season 2 include Young Mazino (Beef) as Jesse, Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) as Manny, Ariela Barer (How to Blow Up a Pipeline) as Mel, Tati Gabrielle (You) as Nora, and Spencer Lord (Heartland) as Owen.

The Last of Us is set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed and centers on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenager who may be key to a cure for a deadly pandemic. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle the 14-year-old girl out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Season 1's cast also featured Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence, Ashley Johnson as Anna, and Troy Baker as James.

Filming took place in Vancouver, since a significant part of the story in The Last of Us Part II game is set in the Pacific Northwest.

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Mazin and Druckmann. Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam also executive produce.

What did you think of this week's episode of The Last of Us? Drop us a comment down below. 

THE LAST OF US Co-Creator Craig Mazin Talks Episode 2 Twist And Heartbreaking Moment You Missed - SPOILERS
Related:

THE LAST OF US Co-Creator Craig Mazin Talks Episode 2 Twist And Heartbreaking Moment You Missed - SPOILERS
THE LAST OF US Star Pedro Pascal Breaks Down Joel's Episode 2 Moment: That Was Really Devastating - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

THE LAST OF US Star Pedro Pascal Breaks Down Joel's Episode 2 Moment: "That Was Really Devastating" - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 10:49 AM
Oh look!

Fake James Gordon!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/28/2025, 10:53 AM
Season 2 – The Last of Us has a Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score of 51% Popcorn Meter 2,500+ Ratings.

NOT MY REVIEW! I thought Season 1 was great, but I have no interest in watching Season 2.

I loved Season 1 so much that I rewatched it in anticipation. But Season 2 has been awful — the cringy tropes are unbearable. Doubt I’ll even finish the season.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 10:58 AM
@AllsGood -

It's time to get on board for the big win!

Your comrades are depending on you to praise all the Marxist causes.

You aren't allowed to say something with non comformative relationships is unappealing.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/28/2025, 11:26 AM
@AllsGood - who gives a shit
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/28/2025, 10:56 AM
I usually don't bother with the review bomb scandals, but it's obvious why the season two score is so low. Butthurt incels and show only people who didn't see THAT coming. It's still going to be the highest watched show on Max this year. [frick] em
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 4/28/2025, 11:01 AM
Episode 3 was pretty boring.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/28/2025, 11:03 AM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 11:11 AM
@SuperCat -

I don't know who I'd bet to win in a boxing match.

One 6' tall super soldier.

Or one 5'5" teenage gal who is _____ strong.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/28/2025, 11:20 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - LOL! Right!
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/28/2025, 11:05 AM
Watched episode 2 last night 👀

The joy of watching my wife get heartbroken as joel bit the dust was worth keeping my mouth shut for years lol 😆

It's always fun when non gamers (or comic readers) get invested in stories you know will shock them 😆😅
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/28/2025, 11:20 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder