THE LAST OF US Season 2, Episode 4 Teaser Features Isaac's Debut... And Dina Pulling A Gun On Ellie!

As The Last of Us season 2 continues, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) must walk "The Path" for the first time in over five years without Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal).

In this week's episode, Ellie and Dina (Isabela Merced) decide to set off to Seattle to track down and execute Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) - and any of her allies that happen to get in their way - as revenge for her murder of Joel in "Through the Valley," but they vastly underestimate the size of the force that awaits them.

In the final shot, we see an entire army of WLF (or "Wolves") soldiers patrolling the streets as Ellie and Dina approach the city on horseback.

Now, HBO has released a preview for next Sunday's episode, and in introduces the man who leads the WLF, Isaac (Jeffrey Wright), in their war against FEDRA (Federal Disaster Response Agency) and, more pertinently for this particular story, the fanatical Seraphites, aka "Scars."

The teaser also features a lot of infected, and ends with Dina pulling a gun on Ellie. We assume this is because Dina sees Ellie being bitten and decides to put her down before she turns. The only way Ellie will be able to prevent her from pulling the trigger is to tell her the truth about her immunity.

In addition, it looks like next week's episode will include a fan-favorite moment from the game, as Ellie finds a guitar and plays a rendition of A-ha's "Take on Me" for Dina.

Check out the promo below, along with a new behind-the-scenes featurette.

Other new cast members for season 2 include Young Mazino (Beef) as Jesse, Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) as Manny, Ariela Barer (How to Blow Up a Pipeline) as Mel, Tati Gabrielle (You) as Nora, and Spencer Lord (Heartland) as Owen.

The Last of Us is set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed and centers on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenager who may be key to a cure for a deadly pandemic. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle the 14-year-old girl out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Season 1's cast also featured Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence, Ashley Johnson as Anna, and Troy Baker as James.

Filming took place in Vancouver, since a significant part of the story in The Last of Us Part II game is set in the Pacific Northwest.

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Mazin and Druckmann. Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam also executive produce.

What did you think of this week's episode of The Last of Us? Drop us a comment down below.