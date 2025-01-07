THE LAST OF US Season 2 Gets A New Trailer & Sets Spring Premiere Date

THE LAST OF US Season 2 Gets A New Trailer & Sets Spring Premiere Date

Sony Pictures Television and HBO have released a brand new trailer for The Last of Us season two and have also announced when we can expect the second season to grace our small screens.

News
By RohanPatel - Jan 07, 2025 09:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Last of Us

During their Consumer Electronics Show (CES) presentation last night, Naughty Dog head Neil Druckmann officially announced that The Last of Us season two will debut this coming April, exclusively on HBO and streaming on Max. 

The second season will consist of seven episodes, and while we don't have an exact premiere date just yet, we'd imagine the series returns sometime in mid-April, in the same release window Game of Thrones used to occupy during its run. 

Season two will pick up five years after the events of season one, which concluded with Joel (Pedro Pascal) going on a rampage to rescue an unconcious Ellie (Belly Ramsey) from the Fireflies and then, in an effort to protect her, covering up the truth by telling her that making a cure was impossible and that raiders had raided the facility and forced them to flee.

It would appear as though Ellie has seen through his well-intentioned deception in the intervening years and the duo won't be on the strongest of terms when we catch up with them this Spring.

Fans of the acclaimed video game series will, of course, know what happens next, but it should be a thrill to relive the story of The Last of Us Part II, which was previously expected to take multiple seasons to adapt, although we don't have any recent updates on how far into the story this upcoming season will go.

In addition to Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones, Narcos) as Joel and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones, Catherine Called Birdy, The Worst Witch) as Ellie, the returning supporting cast consists of Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., True Detective) as Tommy and Rutina Wesley (True Blood, Queen Sugar, Hannibal) as Maria.

New cast members for season two include Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart, Dopesick, Unbelievable) as Abby, Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Instant Family, Sweet Girl) as Dina, Young Mazino (Beef, Proven Innocent, Blindspot) as Jesse, Ariela Barer (Runaways, Rebel, Atypical) as Mel, Tati Gabrielle (You, The 100, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Nora, Spencer Lord (A Jazzman’s Blues, The Middle of X, Westworld) as Owen, Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, No Exit) as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, The Batman, The Hunger Games) as Isaac.

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt's Creek, Home Alone, Beetlejuice) is also slated to guest star in three episodes, but her role is being kept a mystery for now. 

Neil Druckmann, Craig Mazin, Peter Hoar, Kate Herron, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Mark Mylod, and Stephen Williams were the directors on season two. 

Watch the new trailer below:

Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

THE LAST OF US Season 2 Trailer And Posters Show Joel And Ellie's Pasts Catching Up With Them
Related:

THE LAST OF US Season 2 Trailer And Posters Show Joel And Ellie's Pasts Catching Up With Them
THE LAST OF US Season 2 Teaser Gives Us A First Look At Kaitlyn Dever As Abby
Recommended For You:

THE LAST OF US Season 2 Teaser Gives Us A First Look At Kaitlyn Dever As Abby

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/7/2025, 9:17 AM
The final boss of Man Hate.... probably won't even bother.
undertheradar29
undertheradar29 - 1/7/2025, 9:26 AM
@KennKathleen - You OK? Is it tiring to think everything is an affront to your gender or? It has to be exhausting.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/7/2025, 9:28 AM
@undertheradar29 - imagine wasting years of your life missing out on great entertainment because you have this idea in your head that everything is against you.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 1/7/2025, 9:25 AM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/7/2025, 9:28 AM
User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/7/2025, 9:29 AM
Really hope they pull a new narrative trick with this story. The story is great, but I think it can be told better in a different way in the tv medium.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/7/2025, 9:37 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Cuckmann has too much of an ego to rectify the mistakes he made with part 2.
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 1/7/2025, 9:39 AM
Wasnt she supposed to be all jacked up?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder