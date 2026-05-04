Mortal Kombat II: Kung Lao And Liu Kang Face Off In Action-Packed New Clip - Spoilers

Mortal Kombat II hits theaters later this week, and Warner Bros. has released another clip featuring an epic showdown between Liu Kang and Kung Lao.

Mild spoilers follow.

As any fan of the video games will surely be aware, these two are (or were) close friends, but Lao is killed before the events of the movie. The necromancer Quan Chi resurrects the heroic Shaolin Monk, and he ultimately winds up fighting for Outworld in the tournament.

This clip doesn't actually show the entire sequence, which is significantly longer.

Check out the preview at the link below, along with a new behind-the-scenes featurette and TV spot, and let us know what you think.

Here's the full Liu Kang vs Kung Lao MK2 clip that dropped today if you still haven't seen it yet 👀#MortalKombat🐉 pic.twitter.com/soH8mJjPIg — Dynasty (@Dynasty1031) May 1, 2026

New behind the scenes shots of MK2 just dropped earlier from ET, checkout the full showcase here - https://t.co/Tq40hiUNc7#MortalKombat🐉 pic.twitter.com/k6kLtGF2QB — Dynasty (@Dynasty1031) May 3, 2026

More to spot on @IMAX screens. 👀 Get your tickets to Mortal Kombat II to unlock easter eggs only in @IMAX. #MortalKombatMovie #FilmedForIMAX pic.twitter.com/Na9MQ8dJOK — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) May 4, 2026

#MortalKombatII is silly, overlong and kinda all over the place... and hilarious, gory, and incredibly entertaining. This movie knows exactly what it is and who it's aimed at, and I had a blast with it. Kitana, Cage and Kano are standouts... not enough Scorpion. pic.twitter.com/eQb07K0fp5 — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) May 1, 2026

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II.