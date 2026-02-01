RUMOR: Nintendo Has Begun Development On A METROID Film

It is no surprise that Nintendo's recent push into Hollywood is still growing and picking up pace, and the latest buzz from the rumor mill has fans of the Metroid series on high alert. According to an industry insider named Daniel Richtman, better known as DanielRPK on socials, a Metroid movie is reportedly in the works. This rumor, which surfaced on Richtman's Patreon page and quickly spread ablaze social media and entertainment outlets, suggests the project could focus on the Metroid Prime storyline, though the actual details remain scarce. No studio, director, or cast has been attached yet, but the mere possibility has ignited debates about how best to bring bounty hunter Samus Aran to the big screen.

The timing of this rumor couldn't be better honestly. Just over a month ago, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond launched to solid reviews, marking a great return for the first-person adventure subseries after years of development hurdles. Critics praised its atmospheric biomes, intricate puzzles, and boss encounters, though some noted shortcomings in combat depth and narrative simplicity. With Prime 4 reigniting interest in the franchise, a film adaptation seems like a logical next step for Nintendo, which has been aggressively expanding its IP into movies following the blockbuster success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 2023.

For those unfamiliar with the title, Metroid has been a cornerstone of Nintendo's library since 1986, blending action, exploration, and sci-fi horror in a way that's often compared to Ridley Scott's Alien which is fitting, given the series' iconic villain Ridley. Samus, the silent protagonist in her power suit, navigates alien planets, battles parasitic Metroids, and uncovers galactic conspiracies. The Prime trilogy, starting with 2002's Metroid Prime, shifted the perspective to first-person while preserving the isolation and mystery that define the games. If the movie rumor holds true, it could draw from this era, offering a cinematic take on Samus's encounters with space pirates and ancient artifacts.

Casting speculation among fans is already heating up, with names like Brie Larson and Charlize Theron floating around as ideal fits for Samus. Larson's experience as Captain Marvel brings superhero credentials, while Theron's roles in Mad Max: Fury Road and Atomic Blonde showcase her action chops. One X post even suggested Larson as a great pick. Especially with her already being in the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie that is coming out this Spring that does make a little sense. Personally I think there are better candidates.

This isn't the first time Metroid has flirted with making its way to the big screen. Back in the early 2000s, there were whispers of a film directed by John Woo, but it never materialized. More recently, insiders like MyTimeToShineHello reported that Universal is eyeing Metroid rights to fold it into a burgeoning Mario Cinematic Universe. Nintendo's recent financial briefings have teased more films beyond the announced Legend of Zelda live-action project, so a Metroid entry aligns with their strategy to leverage IPs across media. If handled like the atmospheric sci-fi horror it could stand out for some of the older fans amid the family-friendly Mario and Zelda adaptations.

However it is very likely that a lot of this happening hinges on the success of the upcoming Zelda and Mario films. And of course, rumors like this should be taken with a grain of salt until Nintendo confirms anything official. However the excitement and hype is very real. Whether the film is animated or live-action, a Metroid movie has the potential to introduce Samus to a new generation of fans and gamers, blending Nintendo's gaming legacy with another big-screen spectacle. With all of these Nintendo franchises making films, I personally hope we see a Super Smash Bros film of some sorts! (One can dream right?)

In the meantime, fans that are waiting can go revisit the video games like Prime 4: Beyond or dive into classics like Super Metroid to tide themselves over. Keep an eye on Nintendo's announcements; with their recent track record, this rumor might just morph into reality a lot sooner than we think. And as always stay tuned for more news as it arrives!

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is a 2025 action-adventure game developed by Retro Studios and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2. It is the tenth main entry in the Metroid series. Players control the bounty hunter Samus Aran, who is transported to the undiscovered planet Viewros and tasked with a mission from its inhabitants, the Lamorn. She fights for survival while confronting her rival Sylux, who holds a grudge against her and the Galactic Federation.

What are your thoughts on the rumor? Who do you think would be a great actress to portray Samus? Should the film be live-action or animated? Let us know your answers and thoughts in the comments section down below!